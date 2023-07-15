"Is Wimbledon quoting Kendrick Lamar now?" - Venus Williams spots hip-hop reference in SW19's dedication to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is set for a title clash against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, and five-time winner Venus Williams spotted a hip-hop reference in the Slam's recent appreciation post for the Spaniard.

World No. 1 Alcaraz secured a spot in the Championship's 2023 final after claiming a commanding victory over No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday. The 20-year-old ousted the Russian with a straight-sets triumph and won their meeting with a convincing scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. The Spaniard is now looking to thwart Djokovic's quest for his 24th Grand Slam crown.

Following his victory, SW19 dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate Alcaraz, sharing an image of the World No. 1 at the net during his warm-up before the match toss.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams spotted a hip-hop reference quoting influential American rapper Kendrick Lamar in the post's caption, directing her fans' attention towards the 17-time Grammy winner's song 'Untitled 07.'

The caption read "Levitate, levitate, levitate," which is the backbone of the rapper's three-part track and constitutes one of the most prominent lyrical themes Kendrick Lamar has ever produced.

"Ummm, is @wimbledon quoting @kendricklamar now?" wrote Venus Williams

Venus Williams' Instagram story

Venus Williams, meanwhile, had an unfortunate end to her 2023 Wimbledon campaign. The former World No. 1 badly injured herself after slipping on the grass in the first-round clash against Elina Svitolina and was ultimately sent packing by the Ukrainian with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.

Carlos Alcaraz terms the Wimbledon final as the 'best moment' in his career

Day Twelve: The Championships - Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz has nominated his upcoming Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic as the 'best moment' in his life.

The 2022 US Open extended his grass-court winning streak to 11 matches after he outclassed Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Championship's semifinal. The Spaniard now awaits to battle the 7-time SW19 champion, Djokovic, on Sunday.

In a post-match press conference, the 20-year-old admitted that he's dreamt of this moment since he picked up a tennis racquet. Furthermore, Carlos Alcaraz also stated that the occcasion was made even better by the fact that he is facing off against a legend like Djokovic in it.

"Probably is going to be, I mean, the best moment of my life - probably. Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis. As I said before, it's even better playing against Novak," spoke Carlos Alcaraz.

