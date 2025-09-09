"It was absurd"- Andy Roddick reveals Roger Federer-like quality he observed in Carlos Alcaraz hours before US Open final win

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has highlighted how Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer stay calm before big matches. The Spaniard recently won the US Open by defeating Jannik Sinner in the final, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Roddick is also a former champion in New York. He won the US Open in 2003 and secured a runner-up finish in 2006.

The American, an analyst now, has shared the similarities between Federer and Alcaraz's pre-match routines. He said that both players prefer a relaxed vibe in the locker room before big matches on tour.

"Roger was really relaxed before matches, which was kinda intimidating, but it wasn't like he was performing a stand-up set. He was friendly, hey man, how's it going, and he's relaxed. Walking into the training room yesterday, and Carlos was there, and he's like hey man, how's it going? What's up? I looked at him and I literally made a joke. I was like, what are you doing today? It was just so relaxed," Roddick said (26:30-30:00) via the 'Served with Andy Roddick podcast'

Roddick and Federer played four Major finals on tour. The former was on the receiving end of all four matches and couldn't defeat Federer at his peak.

The 43-year-old also highlighted how it's important to understand player preferences in locker rooms before big matches.

"It's weird because you can tell when you go to a training room and someone's playing and they're like Good morning. You go like, oh, let's get the fu** out of here. This person is not in the mood; just give him the space. Every person that walks in the locker room, you have to differentiate the energy to whoever has to actually do the work that is being created," Roddick said.

He also spoke about how friendly Carlos and his team were before the US Open final.

"I mean it was so inviting like the vibe. It's like 3-4 hours before the match, Carlos is getting some work done. Lendl is in there bulls**tting, he won some US Open for pickleball over 65, some crap, he was talking about it. Matt was in there, Ferrero was in there, and Carlos is in there. I wouldn't have been able to tell you who has a match. It was absurd," he added

"The short, kind of Federeresque slice was a different play"- Andy Roddick praises Carlos Alcaraz for taking a leaf out of Roger Federer's playbook in the US Open final

Alcaraz in action on the main tour - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz outclassed Jannik Sinner in the US Open final this year. The Spaniard avenged his loss at the Wimbledon Championships and captured his sixth Major title on tour.

Alcaraz not only showcased his potent all-around game but also kept Sinner guessing with slices and drop shots during the final. Here's what Roddick said about the youngster's game plan.

"He was unleashing on the ball. The short, kind of Federeresque slice was a different play. You have to think he watched that Dimitrov match, or at least it made an impact, because he was hitting that and mixing it up out of the zones," Andy Roddick said

Roddick also praised Alcaraz's serve and felt it's getting better with each passing day. The 22-year-old only faced 10 break points during the entire US Open campaign this year.

"His first serve, I hate to tell earth this because it’s not fun, his serve is getting bigger and better all the time," he added.

Alcaraz has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings after his win. He will be eager to finish on a high note and do well in the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals.

