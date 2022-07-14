"It showed us Novak Djokovic’s ability to come back from a set down in a Major final; When others perhaps were panicking, he never panicked once" - Mark Petchey on Wimbledon final

Former tennis player, commentator, and coach Mark Petchey weighed in on the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. The former defeated the Australian in four sets to seal his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title.

In what was an entertaining and well-fought battle, maiden Major finalist Kyrgios rose to the occasion and gave Djokovic a run for his money, despite his usual on-court antics. Speaking on the AO show podcast, Petchey praised the 27-year-old for being "pretty focused" and for playing well despite the nerves and pressure of the occasion.

"It had everything that we wanted, I think it had a pretty, to be honest, a pretty focused Nick as well, I think he came out of the blocks incredibly calm, given the fact that it’s his first major final and obviously I think you always have to remember this is the surface that he obviously feels as though he’s got the best of winning a major on, also with that comes a little pressure, because he’s not necessarily going to get that many shots at other majors," Petchey said.

He also commended Novak Djokovic for his ability to come back from a set down and win the title.

"It also showed us Novak’s ability to come back from a set down in a major final as well, I know he’s lost a couple from being a set up against Stan Wawrinka, but he’s also incredible fortitude over the years and to come back from a set down when others perhaps were panicking, and he never panicked once, I mean against that sort of relentless serving from nick, you know that’s not easy to do"

"I know Novak’s the best returner we’ve ever had but still to have the ability to not panic and wait for Nick to perhaps just start worrying if his opportunity was going away, is again a tribute to somebody like Novak, who again also had different pressures," Petchey said.

"I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated; I don't think exemption is realistically possible" - Novak Djokovic on playing US Open

With his win at Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record of 20 Majors and is one behind Rafael Nadal's tally. While the US Open gets underway in late August, the Serb will likely not take part as his unvaccinated status bars him from entering the United States.

The 35-year-old reiterated that he was unvaccinated and had no plans to get the jab either.

“I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated. So the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Novak Djokovic said.

“I don't think [an] exemption is realistically possible. If that is a possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I don't know. I don't have much answers there,” he added.

