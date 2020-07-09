"It would annoy everyone if Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's records" - Gilles Simon

Gilles Simon criticized the media's supposed bias against Novak Djokovic, and claimed that they protect Roger Federer.

Simon also talked about how much good work Djokovic has done as the President of the ATP Player Council.

Gilles Simon had plenty of things to say about Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has been finding himself swimming in an ocean of criticism lately. Whichever way he looks he probably sees sharks waiting for him to put another foot wrong, so they can have another opportunity to attack him.

Djokovic is perhaps the mentally strongest athlete in the world, but all the trolling with respect to the Adria Tour chaos has become too much to take even for him. The 17-time Slam champion seemed to have reached his breaking point when he hit back at his critics for launching a 'witch-hunt' against him.

But in such testing circumstances, the World No. 1 has found an ally in Gilles Simon. The Frenchman has been the most vehement defender of Novak Djokovic in the aftermath of the Adria Tour disaster.

After launching a scathing counter-attack against Djokovic's critics last week, Simon was at it again in an interview with L'Equipe on Wednesday. And he even dragged Roger Federer into the conversation.

We only talk about Novak Djokovic's flaws: Gilles Simon

Novak Djokovic has Gilles Simon firmly on his side

Gilles Simon reiterated his earlier comments, emphasizing the bias against Novak Djokovic in the tennis community. The Frenchman believes the media has played a big role in creating the "unloved legend" image for the Serb.

Simon pointed out that Novak Djokovic's faults are deliberately highlighted in the media, while Roger Federer always comes off smelling of roses.

"I see Djokovic like any human being, with his virtues and flaws. But with Roger Federer, we only talk about his virtues. With Novak — only about his flaws," Simon said.

Gilles Simon feels Roger Federer is too protected by the media

The 35-year-old added that Novak Djokovic is given such unfair treatment by the media and fans because they don't want to see him overtake Roger Federer's records. The most prestigious of those are the Grand Slam record, where the Serb has managed to cut the Swiss Maestro's lead to three, and the weeks at No. 1 - where Djokovic currently trails Federer by a mere 28 weeks.

"It would annoy everyone if Djokovic breaks Federer's records," Simon said. "It pisses people off that he (Djokovic) is so strong."

Only Novak Djokovic is working for the interests of players: Gilles Simon

Novak Djokovic is on the tail of Roger Federer's records

Gilles Simon had no shortage of words while showering praises on Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman stressed that Djokovic, who is also the ATP Player Council President, is the only top player actively working for the interests of lower-ranked players.

"Novak Djokovic tried to tackle some complicated issues, in the interest of players in general," Simon said.

The World No. 54 believes that the Adria Tour fiasco has given the media what they wanted all along: a chance to discount all of Djokovic's efforts as the Player Council President.

"It's a 'media game' that wants that," Simon said. "After the errors with Adria Tour, all his (Djokovic's) work is reduced. It is easy to say: 'Never listen to him again!' now for the media."

Gilles Simon also took time to lambaste American Noah Rubin, who has been one of the front-runners in the "witch-hunt" against Novak Djokovic. Rubin had minced no words in his criticism of Novak Djokovic for neglecting his Council duties, after the World No. 1 missed a group call involving over 400 players.

In response, Simon asserted that the American should be thankful Novak Djokovic is the one representing his (and other lower ranked players') interests. He also warned Rubin that asking Djokovic to resign would be like committing career suicide.

"There are not many players who fought for Rubin (better prize money in Challenger and qualifiers) more than Novak," Simon said. "When he demands that Djokovic resign, he's shooting himself in the foot."

"We lost Roger Federer along the way" - Simon on Federer's Council Presidency

Roger Federer had a tumultuous time as the Player Council President

While highlighting Novak Djokovic's commendable efforts as President, Simon also pointed out the lack of success in the same role for his predecessor Roger Federer. The Frenchman emphasized how far the Council has come along with Djokovic at the helm instead of the Swiss.

Roger Federer was the President of the ATP Player Council from 2008 to 2014, and Simon feels the 20-time Slam champion didn't do enough to preserve the tour's interests.

"I knew Roger Federer was able to step up to the plate when there were discussions on the prize money of the Grand Slams, a while ago," Simon noted. "I have the impression that we lost him on the way, that the representation of the players did not matter to him. However, if there is a voice that carries, it was his."

When asked what Novak Djokovic does differently from Roger Federer, the Frenchman said the Serb understands the situation of lower-ranked players better.

"He (Djokovic) understood that the players have no representation in the Tour. He tries to find ways to create one. It's as simple as that! ATP doesn't negotiate for us, but for their own Masters, salaries," Simon finished.