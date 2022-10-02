"It was awkward for me, she was cool about it because she's older than me so she has experience" - When Roger Federer played mixed doubles at Hopman Cup with his then-girlfriend Mirka

The importance of tennis in the Federer family cannot be overstated. 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is one of the most decorated athletes of all time and has often spoken about the support he has received from his wife Mirka, a former tennis pro herself.

It is a well-known fact that the iconic couple have also played mixed doubles tennis in the past, representing Switzerland at the Hopman Cup in 2002, and Federer revealed in a past interview that it was 'awkward' for him to play alongside his girlfriend at the time.

They met each other at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and began dating soon after. While their relationship was already "rock-solid" during their 2002 Hopman Cup appearance, Roger Federer felt awkward playing alongside his girlfriend Mirka (then Miroslava Vavrinec). However, Mirka had no such problems and was quite comfortable, the Swiss great further revealed.

Speaking during an event at the 2018 Hopman Cup, the 8-time Wimbledon champion reflected on the experience.

"It started at the Sydney Olympics, also in Australia, but that was one and a half years earlier. We were already a rock-solid couple. We had a great time," Roger Federer said with a chuckle.

"Unfortunately, she was quite hurt so she ended up retiring at quite a young age. It was a great week and it was slightly awkward playing with your girlfriend at the time, but we got through it and had a great time after all. It was awkward for me, she was cool about it because she's older than me so she had experience," he added.

Mirka, among other family members, was present during the Swiss legend's emotional farewell at last weekend's Laver Cup. She shared a warm and emotional embrace with her husband and their kids, in a moment that moved many to tears, including Novak Djokovic.

"She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't" - Roger Federer hails Mirka's contribution to his career

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

During his on-court farewell speech after playing his final career match at the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer spoke about Mirka's contribution to his life and career. He recognized her unwavering support throughout the years and said that she never asked him to stop playing even though she could have done so very easily.

"Everybody is here. The girls, the boys. My wife has been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play so its amazing, thank you," the 20-time Major champion said during his speech.

Mirka retired from professional tennis due to a recurring injury shortly after the Hopman Cup in 2002. Her best singles performance at the Grand Slams was a third-round appearance at the 2001 US Open. She achieved a career-high ranking of No. 76 in the WTA Rankings in late 2001.

