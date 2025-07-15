"It was a beautiful moment" - Jannik Sinner reveals how Iga Swiatek convinced him to dance together at Wimbledon Champions' Ball

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were crowned the men's and women's singles champions at the freshly concluded Wimbledon Championships. After the tournament, the duo paired up for a small dance and the Italian recently revealed how Swiatek convinced him to show off his moves.

Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tournaments of the tennis world and each year, the end of the event is marked by the traditional winners' ball. The ball is typically held at the Raffles London Hotel in honor of the champions, giving them a chance to display their trophies while posing for portraits and receiving their honorary All England Club membership.

Tradition at the ball also dictates that the men's and women's singles champions pair up for quick dance. However, Jannik Sinner recently revealed that he and Iga Swiatek nearly skipped the dance this year, before the Pole convinced him to honor traditions.

“Yes, I mean we were there and in the beginning they told us that because it was quite late, (so) we don't have to do it. And then Iga told me ‘no, no, let's do it’, and I was like ‘okay’. I mean, it's tradition, so it's good to make that happen. And yeah, it was nice to share that moment now with Iga and it was a beautiful moment,” Sinner told BBC.

Iga Swiatek congratulates Jannik Sinner on his Wimbledon victory

Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both displayed an impressive run at the Wimbledon Championships. Going into the tournament, neither were the favorite for the wins, but they both managed to pull through.

Swiatek was dominant throughout her campaign in England. Save for her second round match, the Pole won all her games in straight sets, including the finals where she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0. Meanwhile, Sinner has a slightly trickier path to victory. The Italian navigated multiple closely fought battles, including the finals where he beat two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

After the tournament, Swiatek took to Instagram to reflect on her Wimbledon experience, while extending her congratulations to the men's singles World No.1, writing,

“I've never experienced anything like this in my life and probably I never will. The way @wimbledon celebrates our sport is something else. I will cherish these memories forever. Thank you so much. Congratulations @janniksin on making your dream come true. I'm so happy for you and your team.”

For both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, their title-finishes at the Wimbledon Championships mark the first time they've emerged victorious at the grass-court Major. The duo will now turn their focus to the hard-court season as they gear up for the US Open.

