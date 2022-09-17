"It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka" - Roger Federer on his retirement announcement

Roger Federer has called time on his illustrious 24-year career and announced his retirement from the sport after the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London next week.

Federer, 41, is widely regarded as one of the best players in tennis history. His signature one-handed backhand stood out at a time when players were embracing two-handed backhands. The Swiss more than stood his ground in the era of double-handed power-hitters and unlike most players, Federer has an effortless style of play that's easy on the eye - epitomizing poetry in motion.

He has been a gentleman both on and off the court, which explains his transcendental greatness and his legacy that goes beyond numbers. Since making his ATP Tour debut in 1998, Federer has amassed jaw-dropping numbers: 20 Grand Slams, six ATP Finals, 28 Masters 1000 titles, 1151 match wins, 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1 and nearly 1000 weeks in the top ten.

However, he hasn't played since Wimbledon last year and has had multiple setbacks in his quest to return to action. On Thursday, Federer announced the news of his retirement - which was inevitable but still took many by surprise. The Swiss star has now tweeted that it was great to make the announcement in the company of his parents and wife Mirka as he reminisced about his 'incredible' journey.

"It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible!," tweeted Federer.

Federer will now look to team up with his three greatest rivals - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - as Team Europe seeks a fifth-straight title against Team World.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer posted a heartfelt message to the 'tennis family and beyond' explaining how it has been a 'bittersweet' decision to leave the sport that has given him more than he could have ever imagined.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," Federer said.

Federer added that mounting injury woes - and the fact that he's not getting any younger - forced him to take the tough call.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," he added.

Roger Federer could play singles and will likely also team up with Rafael Nadal in doubles action at the Laver Cup next week.

