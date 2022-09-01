"It is so bizarre, it is so stupid" - Florida Governor Rob DeSantis on American government's vaccination stance that prevented Novak Djokovic from competing at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic continues to find support after his unvaccinated status barred him from entering the United States of America to compete at the 2022 US Open.

Florida Governor Rob DeSantis sprang to Djokovic's defence at a press conference, saying that the American government's decision not to permit the Serb from competing in the final Grand Slam of the year was "bizarre" and "stupid."

"If you think about some of these mandates that have been done over the last couple of years, you still them now. They're not letting Djokovic come to the United States to play the US Open because of the shot? He's already had Covid, and the shot - it's not stopping you from getting this. It is so bizarre, it is so stupid," said De Santis.

The Republican Governor has been a vocal critic of coronavirus vaccination mandates in the past as well.

Back in November 2021, DeSantis came up with a legislation that imposed fines on businesses and hospitals that demand COVID-19 shots without exemptions or alternatives in the state of Florida.

The US Open organizers, on their part, decided to go strictly by the current laws that do not allow unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster stated that it was "unfortunate" that the former World No. 1 would not be able to compete in accordance with the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens.

"Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open," said Allaster.

Fans await Novak Djokovic's return after Serb sends out positive message

Djokovic will return for the Laver Cup later this month

Even as Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance and his inability to play in New York divides the tennis world, the Serbinator himself sent out an upbeat withdrawal message.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!," he tweeted.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will be seen in action at the Laver Cup later this month following which he will play an ATP tournament in Tel Aviv.

