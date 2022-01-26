"It was our commitment to Indian Tennis to bring back this tournament and we are glad we are successful in doing so" - Tata Open Maharashtra Tournament Director Prashant Sutar

Tata Open Maharashtra Tournament Director Prashant Sutar is overjoyed that the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) can make good on their promise to bring the ATP 250 event back for the benefit of Indian tennis.

In five days' time, the Australian Swing of the 2022 tennis season will finally come to an end. The biggest names in the sport will leave Down Under in favor of other parts of the world in order to accrue their rating points, of which a significant number will fly to the subcontinent of India.

The 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra begins on January 31 and will run until February 6, with qualifiers scheduled to take place on January 30-31. The 26th edition of the ATP event will be held at Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune on the same hardcourts that have hosted the event since 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rescheduling of the Australian Open in 2021 prevented the tournament from taking place last year. But this year, MSLTA, in association with the Government of Maharashtra, has announced the return of the Tata Open Maharashtra with a strong line-up that boasts nine players in the Top-100.

Prashant Sutar revelated that the Tata Open Maharashtra only allows players who are double-vaccinated

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Prashant Sutar revealed that the tournament has been a good platform for Indian tennis players in the past. The latest edition, he believes, will continue to uphold the tradition.

"It was our commitment to Indian Tennis to bring back this tournament and we are glad we are successful in doing so. A lot of Indians have benefited from playing here," Prashant said. "We are here for the players and I believe this edition too will be a great platform for them. Despite the challenges, many players showed their interest and we have got a strong line up this year too."

The tournament will proceed with every safety precaution in place, with only players who are double-vaccinated allowed entry into the tournament. Furthermore, RT-PCR tests are scheduled every three days as well as daily Rapid Antigen Tests. For the safety of our players, the tournament will be held without spectators with further restrictions in place for player movements as well.

"Double vaccination is mandatory and RT-PCR tests will be conducted every third day as per government guidelines along with Rapid Antigen Tests that will be carried out daily for officials and players," Prashant said. "We will be playing this tournament in a controlled environment and the movements of players will be restricted and they will be kept away from any public or outside interferences."

Prashant Sutar expressed regret over the fact that fans could not be allowed to observe proceedings, but at the same time he did not want to overlook the risk posed by the Omicron variant in India.

Prashant was optimistic, however, and assured fans that if the situation improved, a limited number of seats could be opened up to the public.

"As much as we want fans to come to the stadium, we can’t forget about the risk involved due to this new variant of the virus. There are protocols in place as agreed upon by the Organizers and for everybody’s best interest we need to follow them," Prashant said. "We hope situation improves and we can allow limited number of people at the galleries."

Nine players from the Top-100 have signed up for the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra

Aslan Karatsev will lead the pack at the 2022 Tata Open Mahrashtra

Nine of the 100 highest ranked players on the ATP Tour have signed up to play in the singles category at the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra. World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev is the highest ranked player in the draw, followed by Australia's No. 2 player James Duckworth and 19-year-old Italian sensation Lorenzo Musetti.

Defending champion Jiri Vesely is also back along with the runner-up in 2020, Egor Gerasimov. Also making an appearance is former Australian Open Junior Championship winner Yuki Bhambri. Despite the main draw cut-off at ATP No. 149, the Indian will be making an appearance because of his protected ranking.

In the doubles category, two-time winner Rohan Bopanna will be partnering up with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan. 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist pair Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (at the time of writing this) will also be competing at the tournament, possibly as the No. 1 seed.

In addition to fans, South Asia's only ATP event has caught the attention of the country's biggest sporting names as well. Cricketing superheroes such as Virender Sehwag and Shreyas Iyer have taken to social media to proclaim their excitement for the tournament.

"India's biggest tennis tournament, Tata Open Maharashtra is here! Catch the first serve of the 2022 edition on January 31," Sehwag tweeted.

"Game, set, match! It's that time of the year for tennis fans in India! Tata Open Maharashtra 2022 is here!" Shreyas tweeted.

