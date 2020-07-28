It connects people, and also disconnects them: Rafael Nadal on the role of technology in his life

21st-century life is quite unimaginable without the widespread presence of technology. Most people have some sort of connection with the various technological advancements made by mankind. And 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is no different.

In the recent 'well-being' summit with Pau Gasol, Nadal discussed the role, necessity, and ill-effects of technology in his life.

El contacto con la naturaleza, algo en común entre @paugasol y @RafaelNadal para sus momentos de descanso. "Te pone en tu sitio porque en medio de ella te sientes pequeño". Conversación muy especial para @Pl4netsOfficial #PL4NETS pic.twitter.com/vCRBYD60Nu — Enrique Marí (@quiquemari) July 23, 2020

I believe that technology connects: Rafael Nadal

In the last calendar year (2019) Rafael Nadal took part in a total of 18 tournaments, for which he had to travel to 12 countries in four different continents. It was naturally difficult for every family member of the Spaniard to travel with him, and that’s where technology played a great role.

Rafael Nadal is very close to his family

To be able to see the faces of his near and dear ones even while he is away on the tour, helps Nadal remain centred. He explained this to Gasol by saying:

“I believe that there are many people and I agree that technology to us who travel a lot especially helps us much more... Suddenly to see them every day by videoconference, to my family or my friends when I feel like. By pressing a simple button because I am in contact with them and I can see their faces.”

“I also believe that this technology connects. For example, it is connecting you to me at the moment that we are in different parts of the world and they filter in a certain way,” Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal is an avid yachtsman

Rafael Nadal is known to be close to his friends and family. Whatever time he gets away from tennis, he likes to spend with his wife, parents and cousins.

Nadal recently received delivery of his new super yacht (The Great White), with which he plans to tour the Balearic Islands with his family. The Spaniard believes that the development of technology has done away with the distance issues that people experienced with respect to their loved ones in the past.

“I believe that without a doubt technology is a very important part within our lives. (It) has given us some progress, I think that one is so valuable that it has incalculable value," Rafael Nadal said.

"For example, I have my social networks because I am not a person who is daily involved in social networking (physically). I do not think that this allows me in a certain way, not being aware all day of not being a slave according to the many things of technological social networks,” he added.

Technology also disconnects: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also believes that technology disconnects people

Despite championing the benefits of technology, Rafael Nadal also pointed out a few of its drawbacks. The legendary Spaniard drew on experiences from his own life to highlight them and said:

“Many times it disconnects the people that we have in front. I am the first here we are of the 8, there are 6 with mobile sometimes they are 8 with the mobile. And we are here having dinner and we are looking at different things on the mobiles.”

Rafael Nadal is the defending US Open champion

Many around the world have talked about how technology, and especially mobile phones, tend to limit physical human interactions. The defending US Open champion has observed that happening in his own family as well, which he admitted to Gasol by saying:

“Well we are all a little bit slaves to technology today I just think that one has to set some obligations to not end up consumed by the screens. I see it with younger people, with my cousins we are all having dinner and yesterday we are watching soccer with Maria and with the cousins at home, I say we are watching soccer but I really watch soccer and they watch soccer and 300 (the film) also in reality.”

Rafael Nadal will begin this year's clay swing at the Madrid Open

That being said, it seems that Rafael Nadal is making full use of this lockdown period by spending quality time with his loved ones. As a top level tennis player, he does have a few luxuries that others can't afford.

Once the clay swing resumes with the Madrid Open, the Mallorcan will be back to travelling, playing and (probably) winning.