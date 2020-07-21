In pictures: First look of Rafael Nadal on his new luxury yacht

While tennis is widely acknowledged as an expensive sport to pursue, it is also a very rewarding one. If you manage to reach the pinnacle of the sport like Rafael Nadal has, there is plenty to be gained.

The Spaniard is one of the richest players on tour, courtesy of his enormous prize money winnings and endorsement deals. And a small fraction of Nadal’s wealth has gone towards purchasing his new yacht - The Great White.

Rafael Nadal inaugurated his new purchase by doing a photoshoot aboard the vessel recently.

Rafael Nadal took part in an elaborate photoshoot on his new superyacht

Rafael Nadal had placed the order for the ‘Great White’ in July last year. He got it delivered this June as a birthday present, as he had wanted to holiday at the Balearic Islands with his family.

Nadal officially unveiled his new superyacht today as the shipping company released photos of Rafael Nadal aboard 'The Great White’.

The sea is a part of my life: Rafael Nadal

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has been captured for the first time on board his newly delivered luxury motor yacht, the 80 @SunreefYachts Power ‘Great White’. #superyachts pic.twitter.com/QBn99wWmrF — Boat International (@boatint) July 21, 2020

Rafael Nadal is a self-admitted lover of the sea, which he traverses with his yachts. Nadal previously owned the ‘Beethoven’ from the Monte Carlo Yachts 76, which he sold in order to replace it with the gargantuan ‘Great White’.

Rafael Nadal on his yacht

Advertisement

Regarding his affection towards water, Nadal had once said:

“As someone from an island, as I am, the sea is part of our lives and it’s not a secret that I love the sea. Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat.”

Rear view of Rafael Nadal's new superyacht

The Great White is a 24-metre, 1200 horsepower super yacht built by Sunreef Yachts. Rafael Nadal is close to the president of this company - Francis Lapp - who described the delivery as an ‘unforgettable experience’.

Lapp also revealed how his company helped fulfill a long-standing dream of Rafael and his wife:

"My team in Gdańsk made every effort to create the yacht Rafa and his wife Maria dreamed of. I am convinced that they will have a great time with their friends and family on board.”

Rafael Nadal with Francis Lapp

The company is clearly well-aware of Rafael Nadal’s love for the ocean, and has left no stone unturned in building him one of the finest yachts in the world. This absolute beauty cost the Spaniard $6 million, which is merely a fraction of his net worth of nearly $200 million.

Sunreef Yachts expressed their association with their celebrity client by saying:

“Rafael Nadal has been passionate about yachting since childhood and seizes every opportunity to go out into the sea with friends and family. The idea to build a customized catamaran has been part of the superstar athlete’s plans for a while.”

Rafael Nadal took part in an extensive photoshoot aboard his new vessel

Rafael Nadal himself designed his new super yacht

Being the avid yachtsman that he is, Rafael Nadal took great care to design the vast interiors of his vessel. The end result is quite spectacular, as can be seen in the photos and video.

The Spaniard is renowned for his attention to detail in tennis and so it comes as no surprise that he followed the same principle while designing his yacht.

Rafael Nadal inside the Great White

The super yacht is a work of imagination and creativity. Not only is it a technical marvel, it is also a work of art.

Rafael Nadal and the team at Sunreef have truly created an extraordinary machine, as can be seen in the pictures below.

Rafael Nadal can enjoy all sorts of shows, movies and sports on this TV

Some of the exquisite features that the super yacht possesses include a walk-in wardrobe, flip-down ceiling TV, a sports corner with two 77-inch TVs, indoor and outdoor dining facilities and a jet-ski in a concealed garage.

Rafael Nadal

Needless to say, the living and resting facilities are state of the art as well. Rafael Nadal has designed a home away from home that goes in sync with his luxurious lifestyle.