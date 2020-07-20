Rafael Nadal followed the WhatsApp group like a little kid: Fabrice Santoro

International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) was a short-lived tennis league that was founded by Mahesh Bhupathi in 2013. Several top tennis players from the ATP and WTA tours competed for four Asia-based franchises, and oe of the franchises was New Delhi's Indian Aces - which was led and coached by former World No. 17 Fabrice Santoro.

While Roger Federer played for Indian Aces during the inaugural season, Rafael Nadal replaced him in 2015 - with the Swiss being drafted in by UAE Royals that year. Fabrice Santoro thus got a unique opportunity to coach and lead both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, albeit at different times.

In a recent podcast interview with ‘Tennis Legends,’ the Frenchman talked about his interactions with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their IPTL days, including Nadal's reaction to the WhatsApp group he had created.

I have the best memories with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: Fabrice Santoro

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer played for the same franchise in the IPTL, albeit in different years

Rafael Nadal was supposed to be the icon player for Indian Aces for the first season, but he pulled out due to injury and was replaced by Roger Federer. The Aces won the inaugural season of the IPTL by beating the Singapore Slammers, which had the likes of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Serena Williams on their roster.

Santoro recalled his best ‘souvenir’ with Roger Federer in 2014 and Rafael Nadal in 2015:

“I have the best of memories, the first year with Federer and 2nd year with Rafael. I was captain in both years and was lucky to have both of them in my side. I lived some incredible time with them. They are both very respectful and was really easy to work with them.”

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have enjoyed great camaraderie over the years

Fabrice Santoro elaborated more on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s personalities and what exactly sets them apart from the rest:

“The most difficult part was that they are super normal and in the same time super unique. Because it’s two exceptional guys and perhaps we won’t know and guys like this later. When you have to deal with them you see that they are super intelligent. You can see that they like to play and win, they like to learn.”

Novak Djokovic was less close with the captain: Santoro

Novak Djokovic not as close to Santoro as Rafael Nadal was

While Santoro showered a lot of praise on both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, he was surprisingly quiet about Novak Djokovic. The Serb was also a part of the IPTL and had several interactions with Santoro during the tournament.

When he was asked specifically about Djokovic, the Frenchman said the following:

“He is super nice as well but is less close with the captain. You cannot have the same relationship with him. I like him but in a different way."

Fabrice Santoro also recounted a rather funny and interesting incident about Rafael Nadal and WhatsApp. The Frenchman has a habit of making WhatsApp groups with his co-workers, and during the second season of the IPTL Rafael Nadal came up to Santoro to ask why he wasn’t part of the group yet.

“Rafa you just reached 2 days ago and I don’t have your phone number,” Santo had replied in amusement.

Rafael Nadal cheering on Fabrice Santoro during the 2015 IPTL

Rafael Nadal naturally proceeded to give his number to Santoro, and what ensued next left Santoro in amazement.

“Rafa was happy and began to use it all the time from morning to evening. He was always following the information in the group like a little kid as he was super happy,” Santoro reminisced.