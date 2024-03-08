Gael Monfils is currently playing at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. After his opening round win, he proposed an interesting idea of organizing an exhibition event with power couples of the sport, including him and Elina Svitolina, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, and Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter.

Monfils downed Max Purcell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to book his spot in the second round at Indian Wells. Following that, the Frenchman had a conversation with the Tennis Channel to analyze his performance and was asked about his thoughts on fellow notable couples in tennis.

Monfils, who is married to Ukrainian WTA star Elina Svitolina, was amused by the suggestions and praised fellow tennis couple Tsitsipas and Badosa and De Minaur and Boulter. He even suggested getting together with the other two couples and playing an exhibition event.

The 37-year-old praised De Minaur and Boulter in particular after their simultaneous triumphs at the 500-level tournaments in Acapulco and San Diego last week. Monfils also joked that some non-tennis events could also be organized where questions about girlfriends and wives could be posed.

"Actually, to have a maybe an exhibition with all of us, you know. But, now the advice I feel like Alex is, he is playing his best tennis, his life, you know, let's be honest. He's top 10, I think he can achieve more, you know?" Monfils said.

"And Katie just also she been battling with, a lot of injuries. And now she can finally play back to back win her bigger title. So that's that's very good for her. And And, of course, you know she can share with Alex. That's lovely. I'm happy to see them," he added.

"And, of course, Steph and Paula, you know, it's great. You know, it's no rivalry. Just love. And, but we should maybe do do something altogether, like, it would be cool. Like, it can be like fun with fans, questions that you really know your girlfriend or your wife. You know what I mean?" the Frenchman continued.

Expand Tweet

Gael Monfils to face Hubert Hurkacz in Indian Wells Masters 2R

Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils would hope to continue his impressive form against No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz when the two men face each other in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on March 10. This will be the third meeting between them on the ATP Tour and the first one since 2019. Their head-to-head stands one apiece.

Monfils bettered Hurkacz in the 2019 Canadian Open, and the Pole took his revenge a few weeks later at the Shanghai Masters. Monfils might have a slight advantage in the upcoming contest as he is more familiar with the conditions in the Tennis Paradise than Hurkacz, who received a first-round bye due to his superior ranking.