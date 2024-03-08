Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka feels that the current No. 1 Novak Djokovic would be a better person to initiate a dialogue between sports about staging events in Saudi Arabia, which has been accused of "sports washing" by hosting big tournaments to clean up its image on human rights.

Osaka was responding to media queries on whether she would chat with former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who has expressed strong views on staging events in Saudi Arabia. Osaka had said in the past that she was a fan of Hamilton's style and that she used to watch the F1 Netflix series just to see what he wore.

Hamilton had also supported Osaka when she faced issues at the French Open in 2021. He expressed solidarity with the four-time Grand Slam winner when she withdrew from the French Open in 2021 after a dispute with the organizers over her participation in post-match news conferences citing mental health issues. Hamilton said that he knew how it felt to be under intense media scrutiny.

“I feel like if there was dialogue between sports honestly it would probably be someone like Novak that would kind of openthe door first. Idon't know why but I picture him like starting the conversation like that," Osaka said.

Admitting that she would get into trouble if she talks on such serious issues as she does not read the news much, the Japanese star said that a player like Novak Djokovic would be the right choice for any dialogue on the issue.

"I don't really have the recent information but yeah it is good to know you think I am friends with Lewis Hamilton," Osaka joked.

Naomi Osaka beats Sara Errani in 1R at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka at the Brisbane International 2024

Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she won her first WTA (Women's Tennis Association) title, by beating Sara Errani of Italy in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) in the first round.

Osaka overpowered Errani to notch her fourth win after her comeback from maternity leave. She overcame windy conditions to seal her victory to move 2-0 against Errani.

The win is her 50th WTA 1000 success on hard courts. She is just the third Asian to achieve the feat after the format was introduced in 2009. The Japanese star would face another Italian, Liudmila Samsonova, in the second round of the tournament on Saturday. The duo would be playing against each other for the first time.

