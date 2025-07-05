“It was definitely a bit distracting” - Amanda Anisimova reveals the one crowd habit at Wimbledon that bothers her

On Friday, Amanda Anisimova claimed a hard fought win over Dalma Galfi to move into the fourth round of the ongoing Wimbledon championships. After the match, the American named the one crowd habit in England that made it harder for her to focus during her third round battle.

Anisimova was impeccable in her run-up to the third round, winning her opening matches without dropping a set. The 13th seed got her battle against Galfi off to a similar start, dominating the first set 6-3. However, the determined Hungarian wasn't one to give up easily and clinched a 7-5 win in the second set to force a decider.

Amanda Anisimova eventually managed to eke out a 6-3 win. After the match, the 23-year-old revealed the the popping of champagne corks in the stadium proved to be a challenging distraction for her, saying,

“At some point, I was, like, can everybody just do it on the changeover? It was definitely a bit distracting. Then again, I have to just adjust, try and focus as much as I can. But, yeah, it can be a little loud when people are doing their external things, but I love the atmosphere and the energy and the crowd supporting me, so it's been good.”

After her third round victory, Anisimova is now one win away from matching her career best performance at Wimbledon, which was a quarterfinals finish in 2022.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her third round win at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova kicked off her campaign in Wimbledon against Yulia Putintseva, whom she beat 6-0, 6-0. Up next, the American disposed of Mexico’s Renata Zarazua with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3.

However, for her third round match, Anisimova was forced to put in the work despite being ranked a hundred places above her opponent, Dalma Galfi. Reflecting on her victory, the American said in an on-court interview,

“Yeah, it was an incredibly tough match. Um I think that yeah, I just kept fighting and she was playing some amazing tennis and yeah, I mean I think that the quality for me wasn't great today, but I'm going to hit the practice courts tomorrow and I'm just super excited to be in the round of 16 and yeah, thank you everyone for the support. It was amazing.”

Up next, Amanada Anisimova will now battle Linda Noskova for her round of 16 encounter at Wimbledon. The duo have played each other once before, at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters. Back then, Noskova emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(6), 6-3.

