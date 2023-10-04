"It was very difficult because when you work with a male coach, most of them don't talk" - Marta Kostyuk on her decision to work with Sandra Zaniewska

Marta Kostyuk has spoken about why it is difficult for her to work with male tennis coaches and how new coach Sandra Zaniewska has had a positive impact on her.

Kostyuk took up the sport at a very young age and has been coached by her mother, Talina Beiko, for most of her life. Her uncle Taras Beiko, who played for the Soviet Union (USSR) and Ukraine in the late 1980s and early 1990s, also coached her for a bit.

After the Wimbledon Championships this year, Kostyuk joined forces with Zaniewska, who has previously worked with Petra Martic during the Croatian's career-best years from 2017 to 2019.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian, in an interview, stated that she cannot work with male coaches as they do not communicate well. She also expressed hope that more women will take up coaching roles in the future.

"I'm a person who talks, and it was very difficult for me because when you work with a male coach, most of them don't talk. They cannot express what you feel and adjust," she said. (via WTA)

"I've been coached by my mom for most of my life, by a woman. I'm very happy and I really hope that examples of mine and Sandra will bring more coaches on tour and the girls will trust more women," she added.

Kostyuk further explained how Zaniewska doesn't try to change who she is intrinsically and that she is allowed to express her emotions without suppressing them.

"I'm feeling very relaxed because I don't have to pretend or be scared, or I don't know how to tell her something because I don't know how she will react. I'm very emotional so a lot of coaches before would try and control it, like you cannot throw your racquet or something like this. She just lets me be how I am and who I am. We feel free," she explained.

Marta Kostyuk defeats Ons Jabeur to reach China Open 2023 3R

Marta Kostyuk in action at the 2023 China Open.

Marta Kostyuk is currently competing in the 2023 China Open, where she began her campaign with a come-from-behind 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

On Tuesday, October 3, Kostyuk took on Ons Jabeur and beat the seventh seed 7-6(5), 6-1 to end the Tunisian's six-match winning streak and move to the Round of 16 in Beijing.

The Ukrainian's trip, however, to the Far East did not start well as she faced an opening round exit at the Japan Open at the hands of Daria Kasatkina. While she was unhappy with her performance, her coach Sandra Zaniewska's positive mindset changed her perspective.

"Every day is a struggle, but I was really happy to have Sandra by my side on this journey. She says, 'Remember how in the beginning of the trip something would happen and you would not be able to play at all? Now look, you're laughing about it.' This is about the perspective," she said.

"It's really nice to acknowledge these things and be aware of them because it makes you appreciate yourself more and be proud of yourself more," she added.

At the China Open, Kostyuk will next face Russian Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.