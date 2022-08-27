"It is embarrassing, it defies logic and science" - Australian journalist Ben Fordham on Novak Djokovic's US Open absence

The conclusion to Novak Djokovic's US Open saga has been termed 'embarrassing' and 'ridiculous' by leading Australian journalist and sports presenter Ben Fordham. The Australian hit out at the vaccine mandate in the United States of America (USA) and believes it prevented one of the greatest athletes in the world from playing in one of the biggest tournaments in the sport.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the tournament shortly before the draw was announced on Thursday. His stance on remaining unvaccinated meant he could not enter America to play in the US Open. The USTA later revealed that the US government is no longer accepting third-party applications for an exemption from the rules and that they could not help the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

During a segment on his show Ben Fordham Live on radio station 2GB, Fordham slammed the regulations that have kept Djokovic out of the US Open. According to him, the Serbian player just wanted to play tennis and his entry ban into the US defied logic.

"It is embarrassing and it defies logic and science," Fordham said. "He is one of the fittest people on the planet. He doesn't drink, he travels with his own personal doctor and nutritionist. He has recovered from having COVID-19 already."

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Fordham further lamented that fans will miss 'the world's best player' at the US Open over the next fortnight.

"Next week the world will watch the US Open, knowing the best in the world isn't there. I think the treatment of Novak Djokovic is ridiculous. He's not wanting to work in a hospital or a nursing home. He just wants to belt a ball around the tennis court and he's been prevented from doing so," Fordham stated.

Fordham also reflected on the Australian Open controversy involving the 35-year-old earlier this year, which ended with the nine-time Australian Open champion's deportation from Down Under.

"It was an act of desperation from a Prime Minister looking for an easy win," he added.

"That is his choice" - Ben Fordham on Novak Djokovic's decision to remain unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title this year.

Australian journalist Ben Fordham further expressed that Novak Djokovic's decision to remain unvaccinated should be respected. In his opinion, the three-time US Open champion's eventual absence from the Major is counter-productive to the goodwill of the vaccine itself as one of the all-time greats is set to miss a Slam.

"Novak Djokovic has decided not to have the vaccine. That is his choice," Fordham said, adding, "This kind of thing undoes a lot of goodwill around the vaccine, because people want to see the best tennis players in the biggest tournaments. This cult-like approach to the jab is counter-productive. The average person, vaccinated or unvaccinated, just wants to get on with their lives."

The Serbian tennis great's absence means he will drop a chunk of points at the US Open, which he earned by reaching the final last year. Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will have the opportunity to extend his lead in the all-time Grand Slam title race.

