"It felt like playing in an official match" - Novak Djokovic hopeful of reigniting 'good old days' of playing against Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic recently said that playing a practice match against Andy Murray felt like featuring in "an official match."

The tennis icons were involved in a light training session where they practiced with each other on the Championship courts, just days prior to the commencement of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The duo also shook hands as they exchanged smiles at the end of their practice session.

Speaking to the media, Djokovic reflected on practicing with the three-time Grand Slam winner. The Serb said that it was great to play with Murray again on the Championship courts.

Djokovic also praised Murray by saying that the Brit is an inspiration for several tennis players.

"He was great too, to have hit with him in the championship courts, which we haven't done in a while, you know. He is someone who is really inspirational for so many players around the world, deservedly so," Djokovic said.

Djokovic went on to comment on Murray's return from a terrible injury and how he is slowly making his way up the ranks and wished the Brit to do well in the coming weeks.

"You know someone who has obviously struggled with a big injury of the hip, had a hip replacement and built his way up the ranking, and you know having so many challenges physically and be able to understand how he can move his best and hopefully do well here in Wimbledon. I wish him all the best," Djokovic added.

Djokovic also recalled some of their old moments, or "good old days," as he referred to them. The Serb hoped to play some more of those matches, as just the practice session felt like an official match.

"It was like the good old days, you know, like we used to play a lot and train a lot, and hopefully we can have many more of those kinds of sessions. It felt like playing in an official match," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic will be determined to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall as he takes on Pedro Cachin in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Djokovic was last beaten by Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of 2017, and since then, the Serb has yet to be defeated and has won four titles in between. In 2018, the 23-time Grand Slam champion beat Kevin Anderson in the final to win the title.

The next year, two of Wimbledon's most successful players, Roger Federer and Djokovic himself, played a match for almost five hours, which eventually led to the latter having the last laugh.

After a gap in 2020 due to COVID-19, Djokovic beat Matteo Berettini in the final to win his sixth Wimbledon title. Last year, Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

