"It was no girl" - Jannik Sinner denies dating rumors for 2nd time in a month after being spotted with mystery woman

Jannik Sinner has once again stirred curiosity about his dating life, the second time in just a month. But once again, he was quick to shut down the rumors, firmly stating that he isn’t seeing anyone and is currently single.

Sinner is currently in Paris, ready to compete at the French Open as the top seed. This will be his second tournament since serving a three-month doping ban, with his comeback already making headlines after a strong run to the final at the Italian Open just last week.

The World No. 1 was fulfilling his media commitments during a press conference when a journalist suddenly asked him a personal question. The reporter mentioned seeing him with a girl in Copenhagen and asked if he was currently seeing anyone.

“I saw some pictures of you walking around in Copenhagen with a girl this week. Just wondered what you were doing in Copenhagen and who the girl was?” the journalist asked.

Jannik Sinner replied:

“Uh, no, it was no girl. I had to do some business, just a couple of photo shoots there. That's it. Nothing else.”

It’s worth noting that earlier this month, Sinner was linked to 31-year-old Russian model Lara Leito while training in Monte Carlo. However, he later denied the rumors during the Italian Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion previously dated Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya, but the couple split earlier this year.

Jannik Sinner looks to win 2nd consecutive Grand Slam of 2025 at French Open

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, marking his third Major title after wins in Melbourne and the US Open in 2024. Now, he aims to add another to his collection at the French Open, a challenging task considering the recent rise of strong contenders on the ATP Tour and, of course, the presence of his fierce rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner is in great spirits ahead of the tournament. His run to the final in Rome gave him a huge boost, and he plans to take the lessons he learned there to Paris, using them to improve his game and perform even better.

“Yeah, experience amazing, no? It's something very, very special playing here in Italy, in Rome. They pick me up like a small child, no? The support was amazing," he told the press.

“For sure, there are some things like we saw today, what we have to improve if we want to do good in Paris. I am closer than expected in a way of everything. But in the other way, it was good. It was a great week for me," he added.

The Italian is set to begin his campaign against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round.

