Jannik Sinner clears the air about dating rumors with 31-year-old Russian model in first press conference after doping ban

Jannik Sinner has finally cleared the air about the relationship rumors that have been going around between him and Russian model Lara Leito very recently. This comes after he broke up with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya, who interestingly is also Russian.

Sinner and Kalinskaya started dating last year and made their relationship official during the French Open. After that, they were frequently seen at each other’s tournaments, cheering one another on, but things didn’t end well and the pair reportedly cut ties earlier this year.

The Italian then went on to serve his three-month doping ban which started at the beginning of February, and during that time he trained on clay at the Monte Carlo Country Club, where he was pictured with Leito. Leito is a 31-year-old Russian who once dated two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

The duo then sent fans into speculation that they were dating, but Jannik Sinner has broken his silence on the matter today. He has arrived in Rome to take part in the Italian Open and has said that he and Leito are not in a relationship.

"There's a whole lot of attention, also off the court. And I was also very surprised to see some pictures, which are nothing serious [smiling]. I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, it's all good,” the World No. 1 said during a press conference.

This is Sinner's first tournament after his doping ban officially ended on May 4.

