"It gives me chills" - Novak Djokovic on what it means to fulfill his childhood dream of being the best in the world

Novak Djokovic recently posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle, where he remembered his childhood years and his desire to be the 'best in the world'. The Serb's dream became a reality on Monday as he officially surpassed Roger Federer's record of most weeks spent as the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

In his Instagram post, Novak Djokovic first acknowledged the obstacles that have stood in his way over the years - from the lack of money, to the strength of the field. He also claimed he is 'humbled' to be sharing the limelight with some of the biggest champions the sport has ever seen.

"As a kid, I would dream of lifting trophies and being the best in the world," Djokovic wrote. "The hope was so powerful that it manifested itself against all the odds - finances, injuries, doubts, competing in the era of the biggest champions the sport has ever seen.. I’m humbled to walk the path of our tennis legends and giants."

Novak Djokovic then expressed his delight at establishing his place among the greats of the game, before going on to thank his team for not losing faith in him over the years.

"To know I’ve earned my place among them gives me chills," the Serb went on. "It’s proof that anything is possible if your heart is in it, and you’re championed by a team that never loses faith in you."

"Sport isn't just records and trophies" - Novak Djokovic on the support he has received from his fans

Novak Djokovic showed his gratitude not only to his team, but also to the fans who had congratulated him on breaking the No. 1 record.

"I’m grateful for receiving each and every supportive message yesterday, which still proves to me that sport isn't just records and trophies," Djokovic continued. "The adversities we face, our highs and lows, the intensity with which we go for crazy, big dreams - all of it connects us deeper to each other. We are all together in this game."

Novak Djokovic with a fan at the 2021 Australian Open Trophy Photoshoot

Novak Djokovic has certainly had it tough over the years, turning professional at a time when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were ruling the tennis world. After facing many heartbreaking defeats against the duo, Djokovic learned to overcome any and every obstacle before truly coming of age in 2011. The rest, as they say, is history.

While many neutrals were skeptical at the start about whether Novak Djokovic had it in him to end his rivals' duopoly at the top, the Serb always had a loyal band of supporters who were fully confident in his abilities. At the end of his post, the World No. 1 thanked every fan who had believed in him, and also vowed to keep playing for 'many more years'.

"I’m celebrating this moment and so happy knowing that not only have I reached a huge milestone doing what I love to do, but that I also have many more years ahead of me playing my favorite sport in the world. I appreciate you all, thank you so much."