"We will see and we all hope, but we know it is going to be very difficult" - Justine Henin on Roger Federer's comeback chances

Tennis great Justine Henin feels it will be "very difficult" for Roger Federer to win another Grand Slam title if he returns from his latest knee surgery. The seven-time Major champion believes the Swiss has nothing left to prove, however, as he has already "made history" alongside rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking to Swiss publication Le Matin in November, Federer revealed he would be "extremely surprised" if he were able to play at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He underwent a third procedure on his right knee in the space of 18 months in August last year.

After having two surgeries in 2020, the 20-time Major winner returned at the Qatar Open in March 2021. He aggravated a knee issue during the grasscourt season and has not played since his quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July.

In an interview with Tennis365, Henin expressed her view that it will be challenging for the 40-year-old to make a successful comeback from his most recent setback.

"We will see and we all hope, but we also know it is going to be very difficult," Henin said. "It doesn’t change anything at the end, does it? They (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) made history and one day they will stop. That is the only [thing] we know. They will stop tennis one day."

The Belgian also explained how being great competitors can help Federer, Nadal and Djokovic when they try to return from injury layoffs.

"I hope they (the Big 3) are going to stay in shape," Henin continued. "I wouldn’t like to see them in big trouble and hope they can be still competitive when they play, and I think they have this [in] them. When you won so many Grand Slams, I think you are such an amazing competitor. So, if they come back it is because they have the feeling they can do something and with Roger, it is still too early to say."

Rafael Nadal overtakes Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam race

Rafael Nadal with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open title last week to secure a record 21st men's Grand Slam title and surpass Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set final in Melbourne on Sunday to claim his second Australian Open title.

Both of Nadal's great rivals have won 20 Majors. The Serb won three Grand Slams last year to take his tally to 20, while the Swiss' most recent triumph was at the 2018 Australian Open.

Although Djokovic and Nadal look primed to add to their respective tallies in the coming Slams, the same cannot be said for the Swiss, who is 40 and has battled serious injuries the past few seasons.

