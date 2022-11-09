"It was that good"- Alexis Ohanian backs wife Serena Williams' views on Marvel's new Black Panther movie

Alexis Ohanian backed his wife Serena Williams' positive opinion about the upcoming Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

He shared a tweet about Williams praising the cast and crew of the latest Black Panther movie saying:

"It was that good"

Serena Williams shared a post on Instagram a few days ago where she showered praise on the entire team of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' by calling it the best Marvel movie she has ever seen.

"I'm a marvel FANATIC. Back starting from the comics. Black Panther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen," she stated.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also congratulated Rihanna for her beautiful composition 'Lift Me Up' and asserted that the song was essential in tying everything in the movie together.

"Rihanna song ties it all together," she stated.

The latest movie in the Black Panther series is set to hit theaters on November 11 worldwide.

"No time-outs? No problem"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback victory at the NFL

Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was recently seen supporting American National Football League (NFL) side Tempa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers faced off against the LA Rams at Raymond James Stadium on Monday and the match turned out to be an absolute thriller as the Tampa-based side registered a comeback victory.

Ohanian shared his excitement over the victory on social media, saying:

"No time-outs? No problem."

The 39-year-old also acknowledged the efforts of NFL legend Tom Brady in helping the team earn a victory. The Buccaneers were trailing by four points with less than a minute on the clock and it was Brady who scored the game-winning touchdown.

"Tom Brady got it done again when it mattered most," Ohanian wrote on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story on the night of the NFL match

With a game-winning drive on Monday that sealed the victory for his side, Tom Brady eclipsed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in the history of the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes