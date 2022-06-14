"It would be great to play Novak Djokovic in the first round" - Tim van Rijthoven after receiving Wimbledon wildcard entry 

Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven, who produced an extraordinary upset just two days ago in the finals of the Libema Open against Daniil Medvedev, has now received a wildcard entry to play in this year's Wimbledon main draw.

The Dutchman registered his first-ever victory against a top-10 player when he beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5) in the 's-Hertogenbosch semifinals. A day later, he stunned Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 to lift his maiden ATP tour title.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, Medvedev was ranked World No. 2 while Rijthoven was ranked 205. While the Russian was already aware of his ascent in the rankings regardless of the outcome, Rijthoven jumped 99 places to reach No. 106 because of his victory.

This was the reason behind Wimbledon giving the 25-year-old a wildcard entry into the event. The 25-year-old was on cloud nine after he received the news as it will be the first time he will compete in a Major.

"I have received the wildcard. I'm going to play in the main tournament of a Grand Slam for the first time in my career. It's really fantastic. Unbelievable, actually. Indescribable," Rijthoven said.

The Dutchman also wished to play World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in the first round at SW19.

"As a small child I dreamed of standing there and now I am. That's why it would be great to draw against Novak Djokovic in the first round. Especially now that there are no points to be earned, that seems very cool to me," Rijthoven added.

"Tim van Rijthoven is going to have his opportunities to become a great tennis player" - Daniil Medvedev

Tim van Rijthoven at the 2022 Libema Open.

Tim van Rijthoven was also a wildcard entrant at the Libema Open, the scene of his career's greatest triumph till date. Runner-up Daniil Medvedev weighed in on van Rijthoven's future, saying he could soon become a top-10 player if he continues to play the way he did in 's-Hertogenbosch.

"It's a very, very tough matter because if he plays like today, he is a top-10 soon. But there's always 'but.' We can never predict the future. If he plays like this at tournaments, he is going to have his opportunities. It's going to depend on the draw, on the conditions, but he is going to have his opportunities to become a great tennis player. But tennis life is not easy, so let's see how he handles it," Medvedev said.

