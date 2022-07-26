"It is an honor and a pleasure, a man who has conquered everything and is still hungry and eager for success" - Goran Ivanisevic on working with Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's desire to taste more success at the highest level of the sport despite all his achievements to date has left his coach Goran Ivanisevic in awe. The duo recently completed three years of their association as player-coach and Ivanisevic spoke about the 'honor' of working with the Serb.

Djokovic recently won Wimbledon for the seventh time in his career, the same tournament through which Ivanisevic shot to fame when he won the 2001 edition as a wildcard. Speaking during a recent interview with Nova TV, the Croatian former player reflected on his association with the Serb and his topsy-turvy season so far.

"It is an honor and a pleasure," Ivanisevic said about working with Djokovic, adding, "A man who has conquered everything and is still hungry and eager for success."

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



Goran Ivanisevic (2001)

Novak Djokovic (2018) Players able to win Wimbledon as ranked outside the top 20 (21st century)Goran Ivanisevic (2001)Novak Djokovic (2018) Players able to win Wimbledon as ranked outside the top 20 (21st century)🇭🇷 Goran Ivanisevic (2001)🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic (2018) https://t.co/erNa9OvE7S

The Serb won his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in the same year that has seen him embroiled in some major controversies. Ivanisevic opined that his pupil deserved to win the grasscourt Grand Slam after the challenges he has faced in an "unfair" year. The Croatian called the 2022 Wimbledon final between Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios a match between the 'two best grasscourt players' in the world.

"He has had a difficult, unfair year, many bad things happened to him. He deserved that Wimbledon, in the final there were two of the world's best tennis players on grass, he and Kyrgios," continued Ivanisevic.

After the highs of the Wimbledon fortnight, the Serb has faced immediate tension over his 2022 US Open participation. As things stand, he will not be able to play the Grand Slam tournament in New York City due to government regulations that prevent unvaccinated travelers from entering the United States.

Ivanisevic reacted to the situation, expressing his displeasure at how the Serb cannot enter the country even if he is healthy and tests negative for coronavirus.

"If you are vaccinated and infected, you can enter America, and if you are unvaccinated and test negative, then you cannot enter America," stressed Ivanisevic.

José Morgado @josemorgado Ivanisevic. "It's more likely that I receive a wild card for the Umag 250 and win that they allow Djokovic to play the US Open". Ivanisevic. "It's more likely that I receive a wild card for the Umag 250 and win that they allow Djokovic to play the US Open".

Novak Djokovic named in US Open entry list but is highly unlikely to play

2021 US Open - Day 14

US Open organizers recently released the entry list for the 2022 US Open based on rankings for the week starting Monday, July 18, and World No. 7 Novak Djokovic formed part of the list. However, the organizers confirmed that while tournament rules don't require vaccination as a criterion, they will adhere to government regulations for travel, meaning the Serb's participation is doubtful.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens," the US Open said in the statement.

Wittgenstein @backtolife_2023

Owners of the video: Wimbledon

Full video: Novak Djokovic reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine stance after winning WimbledonOwners of the video: WimbledonFull video: youtube.com/watch?v=Heu419… Novak Djokovic reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine stance after winning WimbledonOwners of the video: WimbledonFull video: youtube.com/watch?v=Heu419… https://t.co/tGGo4KphbN

If he ends up missing the tournament, the three-time US Open champion will fall further below the ATP rankings as he will lose the points earned by reaching last year's final in New York. In 2021, the Serb came ever so close to winning the Calendar Grand Slam, but lost in the final to current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The result ended his 27-match winning run in Grand Slams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far