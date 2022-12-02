"It was an honor to serve as Monica's captain" - Billie Jean King wishes Monica Seles on her birthday

Tennis legend Billie Jean King sent Monica Seles a heartfelt birthday greeting.

Seles, one of the finest players of all time, was born on December 2, 1973. She rose to popularity as a teenager, winning the French Open at the age of 16 in 1990. Following that, the veteran went on to win eight more Grand Slam titles with her strength, particularly on the forehand side.

King recently joined a long list of well-known individuals in wishing Seles a happy 48th birthday. She turned to Twitter to express her gratitude for the "honor" of captaining the Yugoslav-born American in the 1999 Billie Jean King Cup.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday today, @MonicaSeles10s. It was such an honor to serve as Monica’s 1999 #BJKCup captain," King wrote.

Monica Seles helped the US team win the Billie Jean King Cup title, formerly known as the Fed Cup, in 1999. Under King's leadership, the team included Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Monica Seles, and Lindsay Davenport.

"Don’t take anything personally, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you" - Billie Jean King to Emma Raducanu

Billie Jean King advised Emma Raducanu to avoid taking things personally.

Emma Raducanu became one of the most recognized sportswomen in Britain overnight when she won the US Open last year. Since then, Raducanu has had a difficult journey as she has struggled to live up to lofty expectations. She failed to defend her US Open title and her ranking dropped to No. 75 after only one semifinal appearance in 2022.

In light of this, 12-time Grand Slam champion King offered some tips to the Brit in an interview with The Herald Scotland. She advised Raducanu to avoid taking things personally and to determine her exact priorities in life.

"First of all, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you. And don’t take anything personally. But then you’ve got to find the right person to talk to. And that’s the hard part because everyone has an opinion. It’s important for her to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul," King said.

Additionally, the 79-year-old emphasized that it is the responsibility of the fans to give Raducanu the time and space she requires to come up with solutions.

"Our job is to give her time and space. Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her. I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time," King said.

