"It has been a huge honor to share almost all of my tennis career with you" - Rafael Nadal to Serena Williams

Both Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal, with the highest number of Open Era Grand Slam titles among women and men respectively, arrived in New York to further improve their legacies. While the American is going after a record-equalling 24th Major, the Spaniard is chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

Ever since the 40-year-old Williams announced her decision to hang up her racquet earlier in August, the tennis world has been pouring its heart out in praising her. Not just in tennis, but fans and athletes from different sports have been vocal in expressing their appreciation for the former World No. 1.

The ATP tour recently shared a video in which Nadal can be seen with a message for the American icon. The Spaniard thanked Williams for all of her contributions to the sport and wished her well for the next chapter in life.

"Hi Serena. From my side, I can just say thank you. Thank you for all the amazing things that you did for our sport, such an amazing ambassador. It has been a huge honor to share almost all of my tennis career with you," he said.

"And honestly, I have plenty of memories of you winning, playing, and emotional moments. It's been a huge privilege. So just all the best for your future and life. Hopefully, we can keep seeing each other around the tour, and as I said, all the very best. See you soon," he added.

A few days before the competition started, the US Open shared a video of Williams and Nadal crossing paths at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the American finished her practise session, Nadal stepped on the court to begin his practise session. While the players warmly greeted each other, the fans were thrilled to see them together.

"I know that Rafael Nadal is the favorite, I’m just one of a thousand" - Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal (L) and Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal will take on Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open late on Thursday night to write the 18th chapter of their rivalry. The Spaniard leads 13-4 head-to-head.

In their only meeting at the US Open so far, Fognini beat the four-time US Open champion after trailing by two sets. The score for the third-round match read 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the Italian's favor.

Ahead of their second match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Fognini stated that although Nadal was the favorite to win, he would do everything in his capacity to try and stop him.

“I know that it’s going to be really tough," Fognini said. "I know that he’s the favorite. I’m just one of a thousand. He’s probably one of two or three. But let’s see. I know how to play, I know his game. He knows me. I’ll try at least to play my best tennis and enjoy as much as I can. I love to play in these kind of matches with a great champion like him. Hopefully, I’ll play my best tennis, complicate him during the match and try to fight until the end."

