"Without Novak, it can’t be a GOAT farm" - Novak Djokovic fans ridicule US Open for comment on Rafael Nadal & Serena Williams' meeting

Given that the 2022 US Open begins in just four days, Novak Djokovic's participation seems far-fetched. To add to that, the Serb's fans were angered by a video shared by the official account of the US Open on Wednesday.

In the seven-second clip, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams can be seen greeting each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the 23-time Grand Slam winner finished her practice and was leaving the court, the Spaniard walked in for his training session. It was quite a similar scene to the one at Wimbledon in June, when the two stalwarts bumped into each other.

Along with the video, the US Open's Twitter account wrote:

"Arthur Ashe Stadium has become a GOAT farm."

Apparently, the tweet didn't go down well with Djokovic's fans, who refused to agree, suggesting that the 21-time Grand Slam champion was the greatest ever tennis player. The one thing common among the majority of the fans' replies was #LetNovakPlay.

"It looks more like a pity party. A “GOAT” party without the actual GOAT is just an awkward reunion of former greats with the REAL guest of honor notoriously missing. #LetNovakPlay or millions of people will boycott the #USOpen along with its sponsors," a fan tweeted.

Ilya @IBF_007 @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal It looks more like a pity party. A “GOAT” party without the actual GOAT is just an awkward reunion of former greats with the REAL guest of honor notoriously missing. #LetNovakPlay or millions of people will boycott the #USOpen along with its sponsors! @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal It looks more like a pity party. A “GOAT” party without the actual GOAT is just an awkward reunion of former greats with the REAL guest of honor notoriously missing. #LetNovakPlay or millions of people will boycott the #USOpen along with its sponsors!

"I find this whole situation taking place in our country, our #Woke country, so hurtful, and the very opposite of #InclusiveBehavior. #Novak should be there because nobody fears his presence when it comes to health/jabs. They’ve all proved it all summer long. This is really sad," a user wrote.

Mary @onemarymarks @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal I find this whole situation taking place in our country, our #Woke country, so hurtful, and the very opposite of #InclusiveBehavior #Novak should be there because nobody fears his presence when it comes to health/jabs. They’ve all proved it all summer long. This is really sad. @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal I find this whole situation taking place in our country, our #Woke country, so hurtful, and the very opposite of #InclusiveBehavior. #Novak should be there because nobody fears his presence when it comes to health/jabs. They’ve all proved it all summer long. This is really sad.

However, some found the support for Novak Djokovic odd, stating that the rules couldn't be changed and that the tennis star had accepted the fact.

"I think it’s pretty odd that all these folks going on about allowing Novak to play don’t get that it’s almost impossible and downright crazy to change rules to let him play. The rules are the rules. And he gets that and he (claims to be) ok with it, another tweet read.

Fem Jef @fem_jef @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal I think it’s pretty odd that all these folks going on about allowing Novak to play don’t get that it’s almost impossible and downright crazy to change rules to let him play. The rules are the rules. And he gets that and he (claims to be) ok with it @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal I think it’s pretty odd that all these folks going on about allowing Novak to play don’t get that it’s almost impossible and downright crazy to change rules to let him play. The rules are the rules. And he gets that and he (claims to be) ok with it

Here are a few more reactions:

Antonina @MyNina2234 @usopen @serenawilliams



Certainly not anymore.



It’s now a Parliament House full of corrupted politicians. @RafaelNadal Maybe it was at one point of time.Certainly not anymore.It’s now a Parliament House full of corrupted politicians. @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal Maybe it was at one point of time.Certainly not anymore.It’s now a Parliament House full of corrupted politicians.

Shrik :-) @shriktweets_Ak @usopen @serenawilliams



Eventually these establishment proclaimed GOATS will make you bakhra @RafaelNadal Keep focusing on goats ignoring the GOD of tennis @DjokerNole Eventually these establishment proclaimed GOATS will make you bakhra @usopen @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal Keep focusing on goats ignoring the GOD of tennis @DjokerNole Eventually these establishment proclaimed GOATS will make you bakhra

CDC updates travel rules, no respite for Novak Djokovic

A few days ago, the national public health agency of the United States — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — updated the COVID-19 guidelines, suggesting that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be treated equally. While the news gave hope to Novak Djokovic that the authorities might allow him to enter the country, a new development seems to have quashed it.

As per the official website of the CDC, non-US citizens are still required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus for entry into the country.

"Non-U.S. citizen, non-U.S. immigrants: You must show proof of being fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine before you board your flight to the United States. Only limited exceptions apply," the CDC said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan