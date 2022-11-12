"It hurt me more to talk about it, knowing that this person did it for me"- When Steffi Graf spoke about Monica Seles' stabbing incident

Steffi Graf said back in an interview in 1995 that it took her a while to overcome Monica Seles' stabbing incident.

Seles was at her peak during the early 1990s and had already won eight Grand Slam singles titles by the age of 19. The Yugoslavia-born provided some stiff competition to Steffi Graf and overtook her as the WTA World No. 1.

However, Seles' career suffered a huge setback in 1993 when she was stabbed by a fan of Graf's named Gunter Parche while playing in Hamburg. Seles was thus out of action for over two years.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious On this day in 1993, 19-year-old World No.1 Monica Seles was stabbed on court by an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf while playing Magdalena Maleeva in Hamburg.



He narrowly missed her spinal cord.



She quickly recovered from her physical injuries but did not play for two years. On this day in 1993, 19-year-old World No.1 Monica Seles was stabbed on court by an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf while playing Magdalena Maleeva in Hamburg.He narrowly missed her spinal cord.She quickly recovered from her physical injuries but did not play for two years. https://t.co/J78Qnq6u4i

While speaking on 60 Minutes Australia in 1995, Graf said that it took her 7-8 months to overcome her rival's stabbing incident. Talking about it hurt the German even more considering a fan of hers was the attacker.

"It was a very difficult time for me. I think it took like, 7-8 months to really get over it. It hurt me more to talk about it, knowing that this person did it for me. I think it's difficult to say I blame myself because I know didn't do it but it kind of felt like I was the reason for it and I felt really bad about that," Graf said.

The German added that she would have a lot of respect for Seles if she returned to action.

"I think it would be unbelievable if she could come back, I would have so much respect for her. I personally would like it very much and I would just enjoy seeing her being able to play again," Graf said.

Monica Seles returned to action in August 1995 and while she did manage to win a Grand Slam, she was not the same player who took women's tennis by storm in the early 1990s.

Graf and Seles have locked horns five times since the latter's stabbing, with the German winning four of those matches.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis "The professionalism from that first ball till the last ball, I've never seen anything like it to this day" - Lisa Raymond on her practice sessions with Steffi Graf dlvr.it/ScLVw2 "The professionalism from that first ball till the last ball, I've never seen anything like it to this day" - Lisa Raymond on her practice sessions with Steffi Graf dlvr.it/ScLVw2

"I don't want to"- Steffi Graf on playing as long as Martina Navratilova

Steffi Graf in action during Wimbledon 1995

Steffi Graf was later asked in the 60 Minutes Australia interview in 1995 if she wanted to play as long as Martina Navratilova. The German, who was 25 at the time, responded by saying that she did not want the kind of longevity Navratilova had.

"No, I know that for sure. I don't want to. I think it's really difficult. I mean, I'm 25 right now and she was already 37 when she stopped so I can't see me playing for another 12 years," Steffi Graf said.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 151 votes