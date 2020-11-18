Former World No.1 Andy Murray has complimented Novak Djokovic for his strong command of various languages. The Serbian player can speak a whopping 11 languages fluently, and according to his Scottish rival, Djokovic's linguistic skills are much more majestic than his on-court skills.

During a Twitch stream with Gael Monfils, Andy Murray was asked to choose the player with a better English accent between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tstisipas. The former 2-time Wimbledon winner wasted little time before taking the reigning World No.1 player's name.

"I think Novak has a better English accent than Tsitsipas for me. I think Novak is unbelievable with languages and stuff like that," replied Murray.

Gael Monfils later mentioned that Novak Djokovic could vocalize many different languages, including Serbian, French, English, Arabic, and Italian. The Frenchman highlighted that the 2020 Australian Open winner could have a natural conversation in any of these languages.

"I think his vocabulary is almost more impressive than what he does on the court," Andy Murray continued.

Novak Djokovic has spoken in languages other than English in some interviews.

For the record, Novak Djokovic knows the Chinese, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, and Japanese languages as well. It goes without saying that the Belgrade native is the strongest multi-linguist on the tour at the moment.

The reason why Novak Djokovic has mastered so many languages

For an average human, speaking his mother tongue and his work language will suffice. However, Novak Djokovic is superhuman and he feels that communicating in the opposite person's native speech adds a different touch to the conversation.

The belief that talking in the other person's language changes the energy of the dialogue motivates Novak Djokovic not only to learn the basic grammar of a foreign language but also to achieve mastery in the vernacular. He gave a fine example of his French-speaking skills during a press conference at the Paris Masters last year.

Novak Djokovic would regularly show off his multi-linguistic skills on the tour. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ATP to cancel a majority of the tournaments in 2020.

Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the 2020 ATP World Tour Finals.

The 2020 French Open runner-up is currently competing in the ATP World Tour Finals in London, where he will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev tonight. Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman in his first match, and a victory over his Russian rival will guarantee the 5-time Wimbledon winner a place in the semifinals.