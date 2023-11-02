 "It is impressive how WTA f**ked up every single thing possible" - Fans react to low turnout for WTA Finals doubles match amid scheduling issues

The shockingly low spectator turnout for Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe's clash with Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva at the 2023 WTA Finals sparked disappointment among tennis fans.

The WTA Finals have been plagued with controversy from the outset, primarily due to the delays in the construction of the stadium. Furthermore, several players have raised concerns about the windy weather in Cancun affecting the quality of play, and he inconsistent court conditions resulting from the hastily constructed stadium.

A new concern has emerged due to the low attendance figures, with Iga Swiatek highlighting the issue of "empty seats" following her dominant win over Marketa Vondrousova.

"I hope for the next matches we can make the stadium full, because there are many empty seats. Guys, please come and watch our game. We are giving 100% in every match," she said in her post-match interview.

This issue was evident in Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe's clash with Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva. Seventh seeds Dabrowski and Routliffe claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over sixth seeds Siegemund and Zvonareva and booked their spot in the WTA Finals semifinals.

The rain disrupted the scheduled match between the sixth and seventh seeds on Monday, leading to its rescheduling for Wednesday, November 1. To accommodate this match, the day's events commenced at 12:30 pm instead of the usual 2:30 pm.

A fan shared a video of the stadium during the clash and highlighted the stark absence of spectators.

"This is not good for the #WTA Finals for the top 8 teams, come on guys, #watchmore doubles," the fan posted.

Another fan strongly criticized the WTA's management of the year-end championships, asserting that there were no redeeming qualities in this year's event.

"I think it is impressive in a way how WTA f**ked up EVERY single thing possible about the finals- not one redeeming thing. Wish the explanation was that someone was sabotaging them on the inside, would be less embarassing than being the incompetent f**ks that they are," the fan commented.

One user refuted the notion that the low turnout was solely due to it being a doubles match by pointing out the similarly low attendance in the singles matches.

"People saying it's because it's a doubles match. But if you watch the singles matches the stadium is barely half full. The wta only was interested in location and not popularity in the area. Also the location was only announced a month before so that hurt," the user posted.

WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula qualifies for semifinals; Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with Elena Rybakina in crucial clash

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula booked her spot in the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Finals after securing dominant wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in the group stage.

The American kicked off her campaign with a commanding 7-5, 6-2 win over Rybakina. She then defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 to secure the top spot in the group standings.

Sabalenka and Rybakina both emerged victorious against Maria Sakkari. The pair will now lock horns in a crucial match to determine the second qualifier from the Bacalar group.

The World No. 1 leads 4-2 in her head-to-head against the Kazakh. However, it was Rybakina who claimed victory in their most recent encounter in the 2023 China Open quarterfinals.