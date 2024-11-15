"It was incredibly painful to witness" - Danielle Collins turns emotional reflecting on devastation left by Hurricane Helene in her hometown Florida

Residing in Florida, Danielle Collins went through the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in the past few weeks. She called the destruction an "incredibly painful" thing to witness.

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Danielle Collins provided insight into her decision to extend her tennis career. The American had planned to retire at the end of 2024, due to health complications.

Her conditions—endometriosis and rheumatoid arthritis—had led her to have a "smaller window" to pursue her dream of starting a family. However, after consulting with medical experts, Collins learned that achieving her goal would require additional time and medical intervention, prompting her to reconsider retirement.

Further, the American tennis star was affected by the hurricanes that ravaged her hometown. Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused significant damage along Florida's Gulf Coast in September and October 2024.

The impact of both storms brought high winds and torrential rain. The damage is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars to repair. Talking about the damage done by Hurricane Helene, Collins said:

"Driving through my childhood neighborhood and seeing what has happened to so many families, it’s really hard to wrap your head around... It was incredibly painful to witness."

Collins actively shared updates during the hurricane season on her social media platforms, expressing her support for Floridians and everyone affected by Hurricane Helene. In her Instagram post announcing the postponement of her retirement, she mentioned the "stressful times" caused by the hurricane season.

After Hurricane Milton, the 30-year-old informed her followers that she was lucky to have a roof over her head.

Danielle Collins "blessed" to have a roof over her head after Hurricane Milton

Danielle Collins at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

After Hurricane Milton ravaged Florida and its neighboring areas, Danielle Collins took to Instagram to count her blessings. She revealed that her dog "Mr. Q" got his toys drenched but otherwise, the family was safe and sound.

"Thanks to all who have been reaching out and checking in. It's been a nightmare for so many Floridians. I consider myself very lucky that I have very little damage relative to so much of my family and friends. It puts everything into perspective. Blessed to still have a roof over my head and even though Mr.Q's toys got drenched, he is happy these monster hurricanes are behind us," Collins wrote.

"Praying for everyone who has faced devastation during this incredibly difficult time. And praying everyone stays safe during the rest of hurricane season."

Danielle Collins represented the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia on Thursday, November 14. She was defeated in straight sets by Rebecca Sramkova with the USA eventually losing the tie 1-2 and heading home.

