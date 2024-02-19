"It was just a bad day at work" - Coco Gauff keen to bounce back from Qatar Open disappointment, eyes strong performance at Dubai Tennis Championships

Coco Gauff has stated that she is not upset about her performance at the 2024 Qatar Open and is instead eyeing a good run at her next tournament — the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Gauff suffered a shock opening-round defeat in Doha, losing in straight sets to Katerina Siniakova. The American struggled to find any rhythm in the first set, going down 6-2. However, she started the second set strong, taking a 4-0 lead before Siniakova rallied to win six consecutive games to clinch the second set and with it the match.

Ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Coco Gauff stated that her defeat in Doha was justified as she did not play well there. She also said that she always wants to play as much as she can and that's why she doesn't skip tournaments after losses.

"In Doha, I lost in the first match because I didn't play very well, maybe if I had played better and still lost, it would be different. It is in these moments that we must know how to maintain a sense of proportion," Gauff told the reporters.

"For example, if after a loss you feel like you need to skip a tournament, do it. In my case, I will always try to play as much as possible, as long as I am healthy," she added.

The World No. 3 said that she was "not too upset" about her early exit at the Qatar Open and is instead focused on doing well in Dubai.

"I hope to have a better week here," Gauff said with a laugh, adding, "I'm not too upset about my last loss either, it was just a bad day at work, I'm not going to let that determine how things go for me this week."

Coco Gauff, who is seeded third at the Dubai Tennis Championships, will open her campaign in the WTA 1000 tournament against Italian lucky loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Tuesday, February 20.

"I flew home and took off like four-five days" - Coco Gauff on coping with her Australian Open 2024 exit

Coco Gauff in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff made a strong start to the 2024 season when she defended her title in Auckland. Later, at the Australian Open, she dropped just one set en route to the semifinals, where she faced Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, who lost to Gauff in the US Open final last year, came out strong and did not give the American time to settle. She attacked Gauff’s serve from the get-go and won 7-6(2), 6-4.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Gauff stated that she spent the night after her defeat in Melbourne, thinking about how the match unfolded. The 19-year-old also said that she dealt with the disappointment by going back home, taking a few days off, and spending some time with her boyfriend.

"I would say that the first night I was like still thinking about the things that went on in that match," Gauff said.

"You know, I felt like it was decided by a couple of points. And then after that, I flew home and then what did I do? Oh, I took off like four days; four-five days. My boyfriend came in town, so I hung out with him," she added.