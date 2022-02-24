"It was just like a family tradition to go to the US Open every year and watch players practicing or watch their matches" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka revealed in a recent interview with ABC's Good Morning America that her family had a tradition of attending the US Open annually. Referring to a childhood photo of her and her sister Mari Osaka at the tournament, the World No. 80 recalled how her family would spend their time at Flushing Meadows every year without fail.

Osaka added that she had already started playing tennis by then (she was five years old in the photo) and, as a result, relished the experience.

"That photo is of me and my sister Mari [Osaka] at the US Open. It was just like a family tradition to go to the US Open every year and watch players practicing or watch their matches," Osaka said. "As a kid, I always had an interest in tennis and I started playing tennis when I was three. So it was kind of natural for me."

Despite having started her tennis journey earlier than most, the 4-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that it felt "weird" now that she had really managed to become a tennis professional.

Naomi Osaka declared that, if she could, she would advise her younger self to keep "trying hard" so that she may one day get where wanted to go.

"I did imagine [becoming a professional tennis player] but it is kind of weird to be living the life right now. You always have dreams as a kid but you are not sure what it feels like for it to actually come true," Osaka said. "If I were to tell the five-year-old me anything for advice, I would just say, "Keep trying hard." There has to be a certain amount of willpower to get to where you want to get to."

"Just saying out loud that I'll take a break and I will come back when I am truly in love with the sport gave me time to reset myself" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka was glad that she took a break at the end of last year to reset herself mentally

Naomi Osaka also touched upon the brief hiatus she took from the game following the 2021 US Open in her post match interview. As the defending champion, Osaka suffered a shock defeat against Leylah Fernandez in the third round. At a tear-filled press conference afterward, the 24-year-old announced that she was going to take a break from the game and that winning did not make her happy anymore.

The former World No. 1 declared that the break helped her reset herself mentally. As for why she made the announcement publicly, Naomi Osaka remarked that it was important for her to be honest with everyone, and that it helped her think clearly.

"Just saying out loud that I'll take a break and I will come back when I am truly in love with the sport and I know what I want to do here... it gave me time to reset myself," Osaka said. "I think it was important for me to be public, because I would always feel the need to put my thoughts out there. I think it gives me more clarity. I feel like being honest to everyone is really important."

The 4-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about her celebrations after winning the US Open the previous year. While she was muted after winning her first two Grand Slam titles, the Japanese star celebrated the Flushing Meadows title by falling emphatically to the ground.

Naomi Osaka admitted that she only did it because she wanted to see why everyone did it.

"[The 2020 US Open] was my third Grand Slam, and for my previous two wins, I never really did the whole celebration. I could never bring myself to fall on the ground like everyone else does," Osaka said. "I just remember wanting to know what the others saw when they won."

During the tournament, the World No. 80 also made waves by wearing masks that were embroidered with the names of people who had died in the US due to police brutality.

The 24-year-old did so to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protest that was going on all over America back then. Looking back, Naomi Osaka was very proud of herself for standing up for her beliefs.

"I would say what motivated [me to wear masks with names of people who had died as a result of police brutality] was everything that happened in that year. For me, it was going to the city and seeing everything, not just in the news, and wanting to help tell their stories," Osaka said. "I think if you really believe in something, that belief should take you where you want to go, whether it be speaking up for something or really believing in yourself."

