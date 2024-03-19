"It keeps getting better" - Andre Agassi's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine Holt celebrate 18 months of togetherness

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine Holt recently celebrated one and a half years together.

The pair have been together since 2022 and Holt took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 19 to celebrate 18 months of togetherness. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Jaden Agassi all smiles and dressed in black with shimmering lights behind them, with a caption that read:

"A year and a half, it keeps getting better🤍"

Catherine Holt and Jaden Agassi celebrate their 18-month anniversary

Jaden was quick to respond to the post by re-affirming his love for her.

"Love you forever ♾️," Jaden said in response.

Jaden Agassi celebrated the couple's first anniversary in September last year with a heartfelt Instagram post for Holt in which he stated that he looks forward to having many more beautiful years with the "love of his life."

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come," Jaden wrote.

Holt echoed his sentiments in the comment section.

"I love you!!! It’s been the best year with you," Holt said in response.

Jaden, just like his parents Agassi and Graf, has become a sportsman. He plays baseball for the Trojans of the University of Southern California as a pitcher. Holt is currently studying at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas.

Andre Agassi on his kids' reaction to people recognizing himself and Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi at The Netflix Slam media availability event in Las Vegas, Nevada - Getty Images

Andre Agassi spoke about how his kids often wondered why people would come up to their parents before realizing the reason behind it.

“I can imagine how somebody looks at that from the outside,” Agassi told PEOPLE. “Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’”

“So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal,” he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both had impressive tennis careers, throughout which, they won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles. Graf won 22 Majors throughout her career, which was an Open Era record before being overtaken by Serena Williams. She won each of the four Grand Slams at least four times.

Agassi won eight Majors throughout his career, four of which came at the Australian Open.

