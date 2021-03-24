"It was like family being on court" - Holger Rune on his practice session with Novak Djokovic

Holger Rune has revealed that his practice session with 18-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic on Wednesday had "good energy". Rune felt very comfortable during the hit, and even described the experience as "being with family".

Holger Rune, the world's top-ranked junior, had announced earlier that he would be training with Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo on Wednesday. The collaboration came about after the young Dane reached out to Djokovic on Instagram, asking him if they could practice together.

The World No. 1 responded in the positive and as a result, Rune traveled to Monte Carlo for the valuable opportunity.

"It was such good energy on the court," Holger Rune told Sportskeeda via email after the session. "Clearly, we both have a huge passion for tennis."

Rune lavished huge praise on Djokovic, and claimed that the Serb had plenty of tips for him during their interaction on Wednesday.

"Novak Djokovic gave me a lot of advice also," the Dane added. "He is a true legend and (at) the same time very human. It was like family being on court today. I felt good, and I think he felt very good also."

According to his camp, Holger Rune will also practice with Novak Djokovic on Thursday, before heading to Spain over the weekend to compete in a tournament there.

Novak Djokovic told him 'We are very similar': Holger Rune's mother

Holger Rune's mother Aneke Rune also shed some light on a part of the conversation that took place between her son and Novak Djokovic. According to Aneke, Djokovic highlighted the attacking potential of Holger's backhand, and also claimed that there were similarities between himself and the 17-year-old.

"He told Holger, 'We are very similar. Spin in the forehand and flatter backhand that is good to attack with'. This, Holger felt, was a big compliment," Aneke Rune said.

Holger Rune has been one of the fastest rising players on the men's tour over the past year. The Dane has climbed more than 500 spots to his current position of No. 317 in the ATP rankings.

Earlier this month, Rune made his debut on the ATP tour, playing as a wildcard in Buenos Aires - where he lost in the first round. He then went on to qualify for the Chile Open, where he made an incredible run to the quarterfinals.

Rune, a former junior French Open champion, has claimed that his goal for the upcoming months is to make the entry cut for the qualifying draw at Roland Garros.