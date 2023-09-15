"It is a little hard" - Leylah Fernandez discusses her life as a student, sheds light on her interests

Leylah Fernandez recently talked about her personal life, favorite movie, and even opened up about her life as a university student.

Fernandez has had a disappointing 2023 season, failing to advance past the second round in all four Grand Slam tournaments. She even exited the recently concluded US Open in the first round, a tournament in which she was a finalist in 2021.

The 21-year-old Canadian sensation was also on the verge of falling out of the WTA top 100 in the singles rankings back in June. She is currently the World No. 74.

Fernandez recently held an Instagram Q&A session where she discussed how she manages her studies after a fan asked if she trains every day and has stopped attending school.

"Great question. Every body is a little different. But I still do some online university classes. I try to continue my education between practices. It is a little hard, but I do enjoy learning new things," Leylah Fernandez replied.

Leylah Fernadez via Instagram stories

Another fan enquired about her relationship status, to which the young tennis star had a hilarious response.

"Nope. Single pringle hahah," Fernandez joked.

Fernadez via Instagram stories

When asked what her favorite Disney film is, she responded with a movie poster of "Lilo & Stitch" with the caption:

"I could watch this movie a million times and never get tired of it."

Leylah Fernadez via Instagram stories

A user also asked what her most recent concert was, to which Leylah Fernandez responded with a photo of herself recently attending Lady Gaga's show, which also happened to be her first.

"Lady Gaga. It was my first concert and it was a great experience," she wrote.

Fernadez via Instagram stories

Beatriz Haddad Maia beats Leylah Fernandez at San Diego Open

Leylah Fernandez pictured at the BNP Paribas Open.

Canadian wildcard Leylah Fernandez squared off with No. 7 seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia on September 13 at the San Diego Open. However, the 20-year-old was knocked out with a score of 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.

The Brazilian tennis star was then eliminated from the American tournament in the quarterfinals by the former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech beat her in straight sets, 4-6, 3-6.

Fernandez had faced Haddad Maia three times before this and won twice with her most recent victory coming in August on her home soil at the Canadian Open, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.