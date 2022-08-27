"It’ll be a very nice experience and maybe a little bit stressful" - Danka Kovinic on her clash with Serena Williams at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic will clash in a marquee first-round encounter at the 2022 US Open on Monday. Playing in the last professional tournament of her glittering career, the 23-time Major winner comes into the tournament with the spotlight on her.

Kovinic, for her part, is also aware of the widespread attention that the first-round encounter has received in the lead-up. Speaking on the sidelines of the US Open, the Montenegrin said the extra attention made for a nice experience, but also added some stress.

“Serena is an icon. If I wasn’t playing her on Monday, I wouldn’t have all this attention. I’m aware of that. So it’ll be a very nice experience and, at the same moment, maybe a little bit stressful. Of course I will feel pressure. But I will try to turn it into something positive,” she said.

Kovinic went on to say she was happy to have drawn Williams in her opener and hopes to bring her best to Monday's contest against the American.

“I was happy; I won’t lie,” Kovinic said. “It’s a privilege to share the court with Serena, I just really hope that I can show my good game. Maybe my best game. I was like, ‘OK, that’s Serena and I am Danka, I didn’t feel like I could approach her to ask.”

"I know what to expect, but at the same time, I don’t know what to expect" - Danka Kovinic on Serena Williams' game

Serena Williams during a practice session at the 2022 US Open.

Shifting her focus to the specifics of the match, Danka Kovinic said she knew that Serena Williams hit the ball hard. That, however, she said, was the extent of her familiarity with the American's game — adding that she did not know what to expect from the contest.

Recalling her first time on Arthur Ashe — as a youngster in the stands, Kovinic described it as "spectacular." She later expressed excitement at getting a chance to step out on the court.

"I know she hits hard," Kovinic said. "But I don’t know how different that is from the other girls I play. It’s like: I know what to expect. And at the same time, I don’t know what to expect.”

“It was spectacular. From up above, the court looks so tiny. I assume it will be a completely different feeling when I step on the ground down there,” she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh