“It looked like Roger Federer was making a sandwich while watching TV” – Former coach on Swiss showing off with trick shots

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone recently talked in detail about Roger Federer's ability to hit trick shots for fun.

Annacone coached Federer from 2010 to 2013. Before joining the Swiss maestro's team, he worked with 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras and former British No. 1 Tim Henman. Furthermore, he had also assisted Sloane Stephens and Stan Wawrinka.

Annacone most recently sat down with the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast for a candid conversation about his former student Roger Federer. The American recalled witnessing the Swiss hit trick shots with tremendous ease and precision during practice sessions.

"There were shots like he would be doing serving practice and I'd be standing on his side of the net, but just up against the net post and he'd hit a serve and it would come back and he would hit a drop shot that would bounce on the other side but then bounce sideways over to me," he said.

"He'd do the same thing to Severin Luthi (coach) who'd be sitting in a chair behind the umpire. He would just carve it and it would bounce in the doubles alley and go straight right where Severin is sitting. It looked like he was actually making a sandwich while watching TV," Annacone added.

"Roger Federer would hit the ball across the court to the ball boy and have it land right in his hand" - Paul Annacone

In the same conversation, Paul Annacone joked about making a fortune by making YouTube videos about Roger Federer's mastery of the racket.

"I wish I would have remembered, I'd be selling everything on YouTube now for all of it. I mean the stuff that he did. He did a lot of things just like for fun and for a while in his career," Annacone said.

Annacone also talked about the 20-time Grand Slam champion's ability to direct the ball toward a ballboy with pinpoint accuracy, saying:

"You could probably go back and find the video where he hit a serve at the Australian Open, the center court is big, and he missed this serve and it would come back to him."

"And without looking, he would flick his racket and hit the ball all the way across the court in the air to the ball boy and the far corner without the ball boy having to move and have it land right in his hand," he added.

Annacone currently serves as the head coach of Taylor Fritz.

