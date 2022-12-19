"It made her so happy"- Chris Evert recalls watching 'The Sound of Music' with her mother during her dementia diagnosis

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently reminisced about watching the classic film "The Sound of Music" with her mother.

Evert's mother, Colette Evert, passed away in 2020 at the age of 92. The 18-time Grand Slam champion had a great relationship with her mother, who attended every event she played in for years. In fact, her mother was so good that she often cheered for her rivals during the game.

Chris Evert, who is frequently active on social media and regularly updates her fans on her whereabouts, retweeted a post by American journalist Elizabeth Vargas on Twitter. She revealed that when her mother began to display symptoms of dementia, they would watch "The Sound of Music" every day as it made her mother "so happy."

"I’m totally with you. When my mom was showing signs of dementia, we watched it every day. It made her so happy!" Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/evargastv/stat… Elizabeth Vargas @EVargasTV Am watching The Sound of Music for probably the 100th time and loving every minute of it #SoundofMusic Am watching The Sound of Music for probably the 100th time and loving every minute of it #SoundofMusic I’m totally with you….When my mom was showing signs of dementia, we watched it every day, it made her so happy! I’m totally with you….When my mom was showing signs of dementia, we watched it every day, it made her so happy!❤️ twitter.com/evargastv/stat…

"I looked at a picture of my mother on the wall, and I just burst into tears" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert pictured during a press conference.

In a podcast interview with Debbie Millman, Chris Evert spoke about her mother and recalled how often she has spoken about her father's contribution to her career growth without mentioning her mother, which has even caused her to cry when she saw a picture of her.

"I think I did an interview two weeks ago, and talked the whole time about my dad, and I looked at a picture of my mother on the wall, and I just burst into tears," Evert said.

The former World No. 1 also spoke about the sweet little things she did with her mother but not with her father.

"And you know, we would go to museums, and we would go sightseeing in Paris, and we, you know, I would never have done that with my dad," she said.

In 2020, "Ice Maiden" announced the passing of her mother on Twitter. She expressed her heartbreak at the news, claiming that her mother was the "sweetest and kindest" mother ever. She did, however, add that her mother passed away graciously and in peace.

"Last Thursday, my mom, Colette, passed away. My heart is broken as she was the the sweetest and kindest mom and person ever...At 92, it was her time, and she went peacefully and gracefully. RIP mom," Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Last Thursday, my mom, Colette, passed away. My heart is broken as she was the the sweetest and kindest mom and person ever...At 92, it was her time, and she went peacefully and gracefully... RIP mom Last Thursday, my mom, Colette, passed away. My heart is broken as she was the the sweetest and kindest mom and person ever...At 92, it was her time, and she went peacefully and gracefully... RIP mom 🙏❤️

Chris Evert's good friend Martina Navratilova also came to her support during this difficult time. She wrote that Evert's mother, Colette, was a "good" person and a "role model."

"Colette was as good a person as one could ever meet- and a role model for all tennis parents. RIP Colette Evert," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @ChrissieEvert Colette was as good a person as one could ever meet- and a role model for all tennis parents... RIP Colette Evert... @ChrissieEvert Colette was as good a person as one could ever meet- and a role model for all tennis parents... RIP Colette Evert...

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes