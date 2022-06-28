"It means a lot to me to play on this court, I don't know how many more opportunities I'll have to do it" - Andy Murray after Wimbledon 1R win

Following his first-round win on Monday, Andy Murray said that he wants to make the most of the opportunity to play on Wimbledon's hallowed Centre Court.

Murray recovered from a set down to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. In the process, the two-time winner extended his perfect record in first-round matches at SW19 to 14-0.

In his press conference after beating the Australian, Murray said that he's grateful for the opportunity to play on Centre Court.

"It means a lot to me to play on this court," said Murray. "I don't know how many more opportunities I'll have to do it, so I want to take advantage of every game to give my best."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



reflects on his first round win over James Duckworth



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 "I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get to play on this court so I want to make the most of it" @andy_murray reflects on his first round win over James Duckworth "I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get to play on this court so I want to make the most of it"@andy_murray reflects on his first round win over James Duckworth#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/enaBP5bYdn

The 35-year-old hasn't played much since hip replacement surgery three years ago, missing two of the last three editions of the grasscourt Major. However, he's had a decent 2022 season, making two finals. He improved to 17-9 on the year following his Duckworth win.

The Scot sounded pleased with his level of tennis this year and said that he has been able to train well. He added that he savours playing "at home," especially with his wife and daughters in attendance.

"I feel much better at a tennis level than last year," said the father of four. "I have been able to train well these weeks, despite the unforeseen physical condition I had. I love being at home because seeing my wife and my daughters gives me a special boost."

"I don't understand why some people see it as disrespectful" - Andy Murray on his underarm serve

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray needed to work hard against James Duckworth to avoid falling in the first round at Wimbledon.

After dropping the opener, Murray got back on level terms in the second. Up a break in the third, the 2013 and 2016 champion sneaked in an underarm serve. Explaining why he opted to do so, the Scot said that it was purely a tactical decision, as his opponent was "far behind the baseline."

Flummoxed on why underarm serves are considered "disrespectful," Murray said that the serve is within the rules of the game.

"I don't understand why some people criticise it or see it as disrespectful," he said. "It's just a legitimate way to serve, and I do it when I see that my opponent is returning from far behind the baseline. In fact, it seems to me a very intelligent move at a tactical level because you send a message to the rival. I have no problem with them doing it to me either."

Andy Murray will next take on big-serving John Isner as he looks to keep alive his unbeaten 13-0 second-round record at Wimbledon. Murray is unbeaten against the 20th seed in eight previous meetings, but the pair has not clashed on grass. They haven't met since the 2016 Paris Masters final, which the Scot won in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far