"It might look like it's perfectly orchestrated strategy but it all fell into place at this time of year" - Roger Federer on playing with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray in his farewell tournament

Roger Federer has revealed that he doesn't want to be by himself on the court while playing his swansong event in London, the Laver Cup. Federer, who announced his retirement from the game last Thursday, stated that he wanted the support of his rivals and friends like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, while bidding adieu to the sport.

Federer highlighted that it was fitting for him to pick London as the place where he would end his glorious career. The former World No.1 stated that the city holds a special place in his heart given that he has played many crucial matches of his career here.

“I'm happy to do it here in London. This city has been special to me,” Federer said. “Maybe the most special place with Wimbledon down the road and here at the O2. I just thought it was very fitting. I have always enjoyed the crowds here as well.

“Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me for my final game resonated also in a big way with me. Having all the other guys around just felt like I was not going to be lonely announcing my retirement,” he added.

Roger Federer went on to add that it would be nice to have players like Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic by his side while playing his farewell match. The Swiss Maestro has shared a great rivalry against these three and feels it would be good to have a team behind him when he says his last hurrah.

"Having a team behind me, so that it doesn't feels lonely, when I am calling it a day, was something which resonated heavily with me," He said. "Having the likes of Murray, Rafa and Novak, everybody on team is clearly an amazing thing because when we started planning out who could be on the team and who would they even play, would they consider playing?

"I was not preparing my retirement yet. It might look like it's perfectly orchestrated strategy but it all fell into place at this time of year," Federer stated.

"It could be quite a unique situation if it were to happen" - Roger Federer on teaming up with Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup for doubles

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer will play his final tour match on Friday in the doubles event of the Laver Cup for Team Europe against Team World. It is possible that Federer could team up with his greatest rival and friend Rafael Nadal. The Swiss added that it would be really special if it were to take place.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 🏻

“It could be quite a unique situation if it were to happen,” Roger Federer said. “For as long as we battled together to having always this respect for one another, the families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well.

"For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond. For that reason I think it would be great. I don't know if it's going to happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment,” he added.

