"It was a mistake" - Now free but scarred, Boris Becker blames lawyers for poor decision that led to traumatic prison sentence

Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam champion, was sentenced to prison in 2022 for two and a half years due to withholding assets. He recalled the humiliating ordeal and critiqued his lawyers for their poor decision-making that landed him in prison.

The three-time Wimbledon title winner was found guilty of four counts under the Insolvency Act of the UK, with his 2017 bankruptcy case as the focal point. Judge Deborah Taylor declared while announcing him guilty, that Becker had "shown no remorse or acceptance of guilt" (via BBC).

In a recent interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, Becker described how certain bad decisions by his lawyers led him to imprisonment. He blamed them for advising him to keep the replies to his prosecutor short, which Becker believes negatively affected his trial.

"That took me completely by surprise, because I had actually assumed I was innocent until the verdict was announced. I had also been advised to respond as little as possible to virtually all of the prosecutor's questions.I think it was a mistake," he said.

The prolonged public trial resulted in great shame to Becker's public image, along with which he was ordered to pay a hefty fine, which included €3 million in taxes. The former world No. 1 was released from jail in eight months on 15 December 2022 and was deported to Germany by UK authorities.

Boris Becker on how his prison sentence affected him in life

Boris Becker reflected on how his prison sentence gave him a changed perspective on life and how he felt upon being released. While speaking to the media at the Berlin Film Festival in 2023, he spoke on how he felt different upon being released and is finally "at peace".

Becker claimed that he perceived the world differently and said,

“It feels great to be free, and at peace with myself. We all have to improve ourselves. Whether that is possible is another question. I’m very pleased that after six months I was able to leave prison. I see the world with a different perception. I’m able to rebuild my life, and I hope the film shows a facet of my life that is not so known.”

Boris Becker is now settled in Milan, Italy and finds solace in the city with his wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, at the city's Mandarin Oriental Hotel. He also expects to be joined by a new family member soon.

