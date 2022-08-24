"It would very much surprise me if Venus doesn't retire as well at the US Open" - Rennae Stubbs on Venus Williams joining Serena Williams in retirement

Venus Williams is highly likely to join her sister Serena Williams in a swansong at the 2022 US Open, believes multi-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Rennae Stubbs. However, Stubbs opined that, unlike her sister, Venus Williams will convey her retirement decision after she plays her final match at the tournament.

Serena, who has played just four singles matches this season, recently announced that this year's US Open will be her final career tournament. Meanwhile, the Citi Open earlier this month was 42-year-old Venus' first singles tournament in a year. She has played just three matches going into the US Open.

Speaking on an episode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs expressed her opinion on Venus' eventual retirement.

"I think that it would very much surprise me if Venus Williams doesn't retire as well at the US open," Stubbs said.

The Australian feels that the usually low-key Venus will also reflect that aspect of her personality in her retirement announcement. She compared the situation to that of Steffi Graf and her husband Andre Agassi, who are both legendary tennis players. While Agassi had a big farewell, Graf made a sudden announcement.

"It'll be interesting to see what Venus does now because I just can't see one playing without the other," Stubbs continued. "So Venus, of course, as always very low key, Venus will probably finish the last match and be like, yeah, by the way, that's it. Like, you know, that sort of personality...You know, as I can see, Venus being like 'Yeah, bye. That's it. I'm done'."

The two-time Wimbledon doubles champion also opened up on Serena's retirement and opined that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's opening match at the upcoming US Open will be the most anticipated match of the tournament.

Stubbs believes the atmosphere at Flushing Meadows this year will be like never before and she hopes to see Williams win a lot of matches in her final Major.

"That is gonna be the hottest ticket in sports, you know, seeing Serena Williams playing her last match. I mean, good luck getting a ticket for that match. Nothing would make me happier to watch her win a lot of matches at the US Open because I think that would just be absolutely crazy," Stubbs said.

"New York probably has never been this loud for the US Open has never been this loud and enthusiastic to see a tennis player than this year, you know, with the retirement of Serena Williams," she added.

Serena and Venus Williams' build-up to 2022 US Open

Venus Williams at the 2022 Citi Open.

Venus Williams is yet to win a singles match on the WTA tour this season. She made her tour-level singles comeback at the Citi Open, losing 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 to Rebecca Marino of Canada. She then lost 2-6, 3-6 to Switzerland's Jill Teichmann in the opening round of the Canadian Open. At the Cincinnati Open last week, she lost 5-7, 1-6 to 14th seed Karolina Pliskova in her first match there.

Venus' last win on tour came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, in the form of a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 first-round victory against Mihaela Buzarnescu. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild card for the upcoming New York Major.

Meanwhile, younger sister Serena Williams lost to Harmony Tan in the first round at 2022 Wimbledon, which was her first singles tournament since 2021 Wimbledon. She then registered her first win of the season in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4. Williams bowed out of the tournament with a loss to Belina Bencic and also a few days later lost her first-round match at the Cincinnati Open in straight sets to Emma Raducanu.

