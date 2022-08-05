"It was a near once in a lifetime to watch two amazing pros Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka" - FIFA World Cup winner Brandi Chastain

Naomi Osaka came up short against Coco Gauff in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday. Despite the Japanese losing in straight sets, she received praise from two-time World Cup and Olympic winner Brandi Chastain after her match.

Chastain, who was in attendance in the stands, was impressed with the level of tennis on display and took to Twitter to pay homage to the players. The former football star, an active advocate for women's sports, stated that she felt immense pride in her hometown of San Jose playing host to the special occasion.

"Thank you @MubadalaSVC for the hospitality and great tennis. I’m proud of my community for always believing in women’s sports. It was a near once in a lifetime to watch two amazing pros @CocoGauff and @naomiosaka well done ladies!" Chastain tweeted.

Brandi Chastain @brandichastain Thank you @MubadalaSVC for the hospitality and great tennis. I’m proud of my community for always believing in women’s sports. It was a near once in a lifetime to watch two amazing pros @CocoGauff and @naomiosaka well done ladies! Thank you @MubadalaSVC for the hospitality and great tennis. I’m proud of my community for always believing in women’s sports. It was a near once in a lifetime to watch two amazing pros @CocoGauff and @naomiosaka well done ladies!

Osaka's loss to the 18-year-old Gauff meant that it was her fourth defeat in her last six matches. The Japanese has struggled with consistency since returning from her time away from the sport to focus on her mental health.

She has, however, been up against stiff competition lately, facing the likes of current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and, most recently, Gauff.

Brandi Chastain thanks Naomi Osaka for investing in NWSL's North Carolina Courage

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

In 2021, Naomi Osaka bought a stake in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) soccer franchise North Carolina Courage. Speaking about her decision to invest in the team, Osaka explained that she owes her career to the many female athletes who encouraged and assisted her with getting to where she is today.

Following her defeat to Coco Gauff, Osaka shared a moment with Chastain. Both Osaka and Chastain are involved with the NWSL and actively advocate for the progression of women's sports around the globe.

The 24-year-old was thanked by former US women's soccer team captain Chastain for her contribution to women's sport.

"@naomiosaka⁩ arigato gozaimasu It was a pleasure to see you play in San Jose ⁦@MubadalaSVC⁩ tourney. Also, Thank you for your involvement w/ ⁦@NWSL⁩ 🙏🙏🙏for ⁦@nwsltothebay⁩ in the near future. GANBATTE KUDASAI," Chastain tweeted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far