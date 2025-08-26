"It was nice to be freer" - Teary-eyed Venus Williams makes emotional admission about 'playing unhealthy' after US Open heartbreak

Venus Williams recently made her feelings known about her form at the US Open after an upset at the tournament. The US Open commenced on August 24 and will conclude on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.Williams opened her US Open campaign on August 25, where she locked horns with Karolina Muchova; however, it did not pan out as expected for the American. Her opponent produced a dominant delivery of her skills, registering a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over Williams and progressing to the second round.Following this heartbreaking loss, the 45-year-old sat for a media interview, where she teared up while talking about playing in an 'unhealthy' form at the US Open. Opening up about how her physical health affects her mental health as well, she said:&quot;I think for me getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy, and when you play unhealthy, it's in your mind. It's not just how you feel it. You get stuck in your mind too. So, it was nice to be freer.&quot;Venus Williams made a comeback to the sport after a span of 16 months following her Miami Open campaign in March 2024. Her first tournament following her return was the Citi Open, where she progressed to the second round but couldn't advance further after being bested by Magdalena Frech.Venus Williams shared a message about proving her worth after her Citi Open comeback Venus Williams squared off against Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Citi Open and defeated the fellow American by claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win. This victory marked her first singles win in 16 months, and following this, she opened up about proving her worth in a media interaction.Opening up about her comeback, she said that it is not to prove her haters wrong, but for her own growth. Revealing that she was there only because she wanted to, she said:&quot;No, because I'm not here for anyone else except for me, and I also have nothing to prove. Zip, zero. I'm here for me because I want to be here. And proving anyone wrong or thinking about anyone has never gotten me a win and has never gotten me a loss,&quot; she shared as per TennisOne App.Talking about the hard work she puts in herself for her own improvement, she added:&quot;No one has put in the work for me. I put in the work. So it doesn't matter what anyone says. It doesn't stop the work that I have put in. It doesn't stop my belief. Even if people are saying amazing things, it still doesn't help you win. I really just try to focus on myself and not think about anything else.&quot;Venus Williams also competed at the Cincinnati Masters, where she faced an early exit after being bested by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.