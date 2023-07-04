"It was nice to see a couple claps today after some good shots" - Andy Murray happy to see 'Tennis Royalty' Roger Federer supporting him at Wimbledon

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was happy to see Roger Federer clapping for him during his first-round win on the second day of Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam winner dominated his way through the second round of the Major after decimating Ryan Peniston, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, at the iconic Centre Court on July 4. The Glasgow-born man did not spare an inch for his compatriot to capitalize, as he landed five aces and displayed top-quality tennis to knock out the fellow Briton.

Murray's splendid tennis was watched by none other than Roger Federer from the Royal Box. The Swiss was honored to celebrate his grand success at Wimbledon, which saw him win eight singles titles.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Andy Murray said he was glad to see the Princess of Wales and Federer, whom Murray referred to as 'Tennis Royalty', present in the stands.

"It was nice to have some Royalty here, and some tennis Royalty as well. Yes, it is amazing to have Roger here supporting the event," Murray said.

Murray also recalled the time when, during the 2012 Olympics, Federer was against him, and hence the Brit enjoyed the change.

"Last time I was on this court and he was watching was in the [London 2012] Olympics and he was sat in Stan Wawrinka’s box supporting against me," the Brit said.

The two-time Wimbledon winner further added that he enjoyed the Swiss clapping for him after a few good shots.

"It was nice to see a couple claps today after some good shots. It's amazing, hope you doing well, Roger, Mirka and your parents as well," Murray added.

Andy Murray will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem in 2R of Wimbledon

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Andy Murray will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem in the second round of the tournament. Thiem and Tsitsipas' match was scheduled earlier in the day, but the play was suspended due to rain. Former US Open winner, Thiem won the first set before rain interrupted the play.

Speaking to the media later on, Murray reflected on his return to Centre Court. He added that he felt nervous at the beginning and hence had a shaky start to the match.

“It’s obviously amazing to be back here playing on Centre Court, I was quite nervous at the beginning, coming out I wanted to play well but I started off a little bit tentatively. But once I got the break in that first set, I played some good stuff as the match went on and there were some good signs there," the two-time Wimbledon winner said.

Andy Murray also hopes to go deeper into Wimbledon this time. In 2022, the veteran lost in the second round of the tournament.

"The last few years have been very challenging, so I’m hoping I’m fit and ready for a good run," he said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes