“It was one of the most heartbreaking moments I had in my career, it was just unbearable” - Novak Djokovic on Olympics defeat to Juan Martin del Potro

While Novak Djokovic has won innumerable titles in his career, he has lost his fair share too. His early exit at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, in particular, was a "heart-breaking" one and it was a loss that the Serbian failed to process immediately.

At the 2016 Olympic Games, Juan Martin del Potro caused a huge upset when he beat Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-6(2) in the first round. The Argentine found his form and fitness against Djokovic, finishing the contest with 41 winners in two hours and 27 minutes.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in a 2020 interview, the 35-year-old called his Rio defeat to del Potro one of the ‘most heartbreaking moments’ of his career.

“It was one of the most heartbreaking moments I had in my career. Yes, really. Because I built with myself huge expectations for the Olympic Games in Rio. I was number one in the world and won fours Slams in a row. I was at the peak of my career in terms of the results, in terms of how I play, how I feel. I felt if there was ever a time for me to get the gold medal or fight for a gold medal, it was then. I felt if there was ever a time for me to get the gold medal or fight for a gold medal, it was then,” Djokovic said.

The two-meter tall Argentine took the first set via a tiebreak in 51 minutes, putting in 20 winners, which was double of Djokovic’s 10. He did not let the momentum slip in the second set, hitting 21 winners against only nine unforced errors. Del Potro had previously ended the Serb’s medal hopes at the London Olympics four years prior, coming through in straight sets in the bronze medal match.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion believes the pressure of the occasion got to him and, back then, he did not know how to handle the loss.

“Because, I guess, I got injured, because I built such a huge pressure and expectation on myself, it was just unbearable. It was too much and at the time I just wasn't aware how to handle it in a proper way. And I got injured and I had to, you know, I lost my first round match against del Potro who went on to win the silver medal," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic failed to make amends at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic had hoped to make amends at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He played with purpose and vigor to reach the semifinals, where Alexander Zverev stood in his path.

The Serb was in control of the match and led by a set and 3-2 before the match turned in Zverev’s favor. The German won 10 of the final 11 games played, to register a 1-6 6-3 6-1 win and progress to the final.

Novak Djokovic won just 56 percent of his first serve points and recorded 16 unforced errors in the contest, while Alexander Zverev hit 36 winners to just 13 against the former World No. 1.

The defeat meant Djokovic contested the bronze medal, taking on Pablo Carreno Busta. Despite being the overwhelming favorite going into the contest, it wasn’t meant to be as the Serb lost his cool and abused his racquet several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat.

“I just didn't deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion -- mentally and physically. I gave it [my] all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much,” he said at a press conference after the match.

Despite the defeat, Novak Djokovic was in contention for a mixed doubles bronze medal alongside his partner Nina Stojanovic. They were scheduled to face the Australian pair of Ashleigh Barty and John Peers but the seven-time Wimbledon champion withdrew from that match citing a left shoulder injury, which gave Australia the bronze medal.

