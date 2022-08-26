"It was a pleasure to share the court with Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and John McEnroe" - Iga Swiatek after her charity match in New York to help Ukraine

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was pleased to share the court with Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe in the US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace event, which was held to raise funds to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine.

The Pole teamed up with Nadal to face Gauff and McEnroe in a charity mixed doubles match on Wednesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Having recently hosted a charity event in Poland for the same cause, Swiatek took to Twitter to share her joy at raising a substantial amount of money.

"We played for Ukraine, again! After our charity event in Poland where we raised more than 50,0000 Euros, another exhibitionook place, this time in New York City. It was a pleasure to share a court with you, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff & Mr. McEnroe! Tennis plays for Ukraine."

Swiatek, a big fan of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, and Nadal delighted fans on the court. The pair were all smiles throughout the contest, even hitting tweeners to entertain the crowd.

"Iga Swiatek is a great inspiration for everyone, even for me" - Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, the second seed at the upcoming US Open, was full of praise for his mixed doubles partner Iga Swiatek after the match. Speaking to Polish journalist Tomek Moczerniuk, he said that the Polish World No. 1 is a great inspiration for everyone, including himself.

"It was great. Iga (Swiatek), I think, is a huge inspiration for everyone, even for me [with] the way that she is very natural, very humble. It has been a pleasure to have her next to me on the court. We had some fun and [it was] for a very good cause, so happy to enjoy that moment," Nadal said, in a video posted by Polish journalist Tomek Moczerniuk.

Previously, Swiatek and Agnieszka Radwanska joined hands as part of the "Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine" campaign and played exhibition matches in the Polish city of Krakow to raise money for the victims of the ongoing Ukraine war.

Watched on by 12,000 spectators, Swiatek and Radwanska played a doubles and singles match, raising around 2.5 million PLN (€530,000).

