"It was pure epicness, it still gives me chills"- Stefanos Tsitsipas on Max Verstappen's triumph at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently hosted an interactive session with some of his fans on 'Twitter Spaces'. During one of his conversations, the Greek gave a lengthy account of his experience at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Formula One sensation Max Verstappen clinched his maiden world title.

Verstappen, who drives for Red Bull, pipped seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the title in a thrilling final race. Tsitsipas, who was in attendance at the venue supporting Verstappen, described the Dutchman's feat as "pure epicness."

"It was pure epicness," said Stefanos Tsitsipas. "It was a historical moment, in a way. Like it still gives me chills."

Tsitsipas recently became a part of the Red Bull family, and announced the news on his Instagram account.

The 23-year-old recalled how the Red Bull Racing camp was under so much pressure in Abu Dhabi that even he felt weighed down by it. He also admitted to being surprised at the extent of the emotions he felt, since he barely knew the Dutch driver on a personal level.

"There was a lot of pressure," the World No. 4 continued. "I would have never expected, not in a million years that I would feel as much pressure as every single team member of Red Bull that night. I was shocked that I was feeling so much because I obviously don't know Max very well. I've watched him compete. I've watched him race for many years now. "

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that his interest in Formula One grew after watching the Netflix documentary, 'Drive to Survive'.

"After watching 'Drive to Survive', I became a huge Formula One fan. I did watch a little bit before that. I became really obsessed with that. But I would have never imagined that I would be so thrilled. And so supportive of a stranger that I'd never met before," he added.

"The speed and the intensity of that sport is incredible" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Red Bull Racing garage at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Stefanos Tsitsipas proceeded to talk about how the "energy" and "atmosphere" in Formula One is significantly different from tennis. He admitted that the "speed and intensity" of F1 was "incredible."

"Just the energy and the atmosphere is so much different from what I do," the 23-year-old said. "Of course in my sport there's a lot of adrenaline and emotion, but just the speed and the intensity of that sport is incredible."

